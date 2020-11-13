x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Sports

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | November 12-14, 2020

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!

Thursday, Nov. 12

Randolph 16, Lago Vista 26

Raymondville 48, Devine 47

Brackenridge 26, Memorial 25

Warren 18, Harlan 26

Boerne 38, Burnet 7

Lampasas 61, Uvalde 14

Navarro 31, Cuero 28

Pearsall 8, Sinton 57

Skidmore-Tynan 8, Poth 71

Taft 20, Stockdale 14

Photos

Harlan defeats Warren in Thursday night showdown

1 / 25
Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

More coverage from KENS 5:

Related Articles