KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | November 12-14, 2020

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
Thursday, Nov. 12
Randolph 16, Lago Vista 26
Raymondville 48, Devine 47
Brackenridge 26, Memorial 25
Warren 18, Harlan 26
Boerne 38, Burnet 7
Lampasas 61, Uvalde 14
Navarro 31, Cuero 28
Pearsall 8, Sinton 57
Skidmore-Tynan 8, Poth 71
Taft 20, Stockdale 14
Photos
Harlan defeats Warren in Thursday night showdown
1 / 25