KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | December 3-5, 2020

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
Thursday, Dec. 3
Clark 28, Johnson 35
Holmes 6, Taft 48
Jefferson 14, Memorial 9
Madison 34, MacArthur 0
O’Connor 8, Stevens 28
Friday, Dec. 4
Lanier 14, Brackenridge 7
Reagan 38, Brandeis 22
Churchill 13, Roosevelt 32
East Central 34, South San 0
Harlandale 40, McCollum 6
Jay 28, Harlan 46
Smithson Valley 35, Judson 32
Seguin 70, Dripping Springs 63
Rio Grande City 34, Southwest 49
Buda Johnson 10, New Braunfels Canyon 44
Veterans Memorial 49, Kyle Lehman 7
Southwest Legacy 33, CC Winn 14
Navarro 14, Wimberley 35
Burbank 42, Kennedy 6