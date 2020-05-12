x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Sports

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | December 3-5, 2020

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!

Thursday, Dec. 3

Clark 28, Johnson 35

Holmes 6, Taft 48

Jefferson 14, Memorial 9

Madison 34, MacArthur 0

O’Connor 8, Stevens 28

Friday, Dec. 4

Lanier 14, Brackenridge 7

Reagan 38, Brandeis 22

Churchill 13, Roosevelt 32

East Central 34, South San 0

Harlandale 40, McCollum 6

Jay 28, Harlan 46

Smithson Valley 35, Judson 32

Seguin 70, Dripping Springs 63

Rio Grande City 34, Southwest 49

Buda Johnson 10, New Braunfels Canyon 44

Veterans Memorial 49, Kyle Lehman 7

Southwest Legacy 33, CC Winn 14

Navarro 14, Wimberley 35

Burbank 42, Kennedy 6

Photos

Stevens secures win over O'Connor

1 / 48
Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

Madison blanks MacArthur to close regular season slate

1 / 37
David Olmos / Special to KENS5.com

Reagan emerges victorious over Brandeis to end regular-season slate

1 / 35
Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

Lanier defeats Brackenridge in low-scoring affair

1 / 38
David Olmos / Special to KENS5.com

New Braunfels Canyon runs past Buda Johnson

1 / 47
Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

More coverage from KENS 5:

Related Articles