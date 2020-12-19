x
Sports

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | December 17-19, 2020

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Southside 21, Flour Bluff 31

Photos

Southside's season ends with second-round playoff defeat at hands of Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

Southwest's playoff run continues with win over Weslaco East

Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

Georgetown East View bests Alamo Heights on the gridiron

David Olmos / Special to KENS5.com

Southwest Legacy's playoff runs ends with loss to CC Veterans Memorial

Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

