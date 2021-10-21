KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 21-23, 2021

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
---
Thursday, Oct. 21
Brackenridge 24, Edison 19
Wagner 35, Clemens 7
Holmes 38, Warren 21
Southside 22, Laredo Cigarroa 18
---
---