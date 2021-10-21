x
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 21-23, 2021

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

---

Thursday, Oct. 21

Brackenridge 24, Edison 19

Wagner 35, Clemens 7

Holmes 38, Warren 21

Southside 22, Laredo Cigarroa 18

---

Photos

Holmes holds off Warren on the gridiron

David Olmos / Special to KENS5.com

Wagner dominate Clemens for early Week 9 win

Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

---

