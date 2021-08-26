x
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | August 26-28, 2021

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Thursday, August 26

Del Rio 20, Veterans Memorial 55

O’Connor 7, Brandeis 33

Pearsall 7, Burbank 17

Clark 28, Harlan 14

Madison 14, Clemens 5

Fredericksburg 56, Sam Houston 6

Lopez 14, Southside 62

Geneva 18, Holy Cross 15 

Madison squeezes out 14-5 season-opening win over Clemens

Broncos break Panthers' spirits in season-opening win on the gridiron

