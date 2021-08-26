KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | August 26-28, 2021

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Thursday, August 26
Del Rio 20, Veterans Memorial 55
O’Connor 7, Brandeis 33
Pearsall 7, Burbank 17
Clark 28, Harlan 14
Madison 14, Clemens 5
Fredericksburg 56, Sam Houston 6
Lopez 14, Southside 62
Geneva 18, Holy Cross 15
