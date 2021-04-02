Kenedy football team buys kicker new cleats

When the Lions kicker was having a hard time wearing football cleats, they pitched in to buy him soccer cleats.

KENEDY, Texas — "The family environment that we have tried to create, they really have bought into that," says Shawn Alvarez, head football coach for Kenedy.

The Kenedy football team saw one of their teammates needed help, and didn't waste any time to fix the problem.

"We had got school cleats, and I had noticed that his cleat was getting caught in the turf," said Jaydin Chapa, a senior safety on the team.

Moises Perdomo is the kicker for the Lions. Originally from Honduras, he is now learning how to play American football.

"He's brand new to all our football stuff, he's never played American football before. He's only played soccer", said Nando Vargas, a linebacker and Perdomo's teammate.

Being new to the sport, he was having trouble transitioning from soccer cleats to football cleats.

"So we all pitched an idea to buy him soccer cleats," said Vargas.

"They went and did it on their own and said we are going to do this for our teammate," Alvarez added.

Perdomo's reaction when presented with the cleats made the whole surprise worth it.

"I felt happy and surprised. They feel comfortable and they help me be more effective," the freshman kicker said.