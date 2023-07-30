Houston woman proves she's among the 'Fittest on Earth'

Elite CrossFit athlete Kelly Baker trains out of CrossFit Greater Heights and earned her spot at this year's CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — On the surface, it might seem like the sport of CrossFit is all about numbers.

“My clean and jerk is 245, my clean’s 260, my deadlift’s about 400," elite CrossFit athlete Kelly Baker said when she was asked about some of her personal marks in common CrossFit lifts.

Baker trains at CrossFit Greater Heights and is one of only 40 women in the world to qualify as an Individual for the 2023 CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

“Crossfit’s constantly varied high-intensity functional movements. So the goal is to either get the most reps or do a certain amount of reps in the fastest amount of time," Baker said.

But for Baker, who others say is the "Queen of Houston CrossFit," the sport that requires well-rounded fitness is about much more than just the numbers.

“It's just seeing what my full potential is," Baker said.

The "Games" are held every year to determine who -- among the athletes who qualify -- is crowned the "Fittest" on the planet. To qualify for the sport's highest level, the athletes have to advance through multiple, highly competitive rounds over several months.

“When you can take a step back and realize, oh, wow, I'm a part of this really low percentage of people that get to make it this far, it kind of shifts your perspective of just, you know, I've already made it this far," Kelly said.

Like many CrossFit athletes, Kelly’s journey started on a field. She was a college soccer player from Philadelphia and when she found CrossFit in 2016, she fell in love with the sport and the community.

"It's incredible. Honestly, when I moved from Philadelphia to Houston that was my biggest concern was am I going to really find a family community that's going to welcome me in and CrossFit Greater Heights was actually the first gym that I dropped into, and I was just so supported from the very beginning by the members, the owners, the coaches," Baker said.

One of the things she said she loves so much about the sport is its inclusivity.

“I think some people watch documentaries, or maybe see an event on ESPN of CrossFit and think I could never do that. But you know, we have an adapted division this year at the CrossFit Games, you know, people amputees and age group divisions," Baker said. “It's just really cool that everyone can do it. And it's scalable."

Kelly has previously competed on a team, but on her Instagram (@kellybaker928) posted the moment when after years of training and dedication and multiple qualifying rounds last month competing as an individual Kelly finally heard her name called.

“When they said my name, I was obviously just so excited and overwhelmed that I qualified," Baker said.

Her coach Triston Patrick is the Head Coach of Ascend Athlete. He said she’s earned it.

“She makes sure she gets done the things that she should do in and out of the gym every day to set her up for success," Patrick said.

And as she gets ready to represent Houston on the world stage.

"I know a lot of my success has to come from just being in this community," Baker said.

Kelly’s ready to seize her opportunity.

“It's overwhelming sometimes. But at the same time, pressure is a privilege, and I'm just trying to soak that in," Baker said