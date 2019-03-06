Right in the middle of the NBA Finals, one of the key players in the series is in the spotlight for a lawsuit. According to Portland Business Journal reporter Matthew Kish, Kawhi Leonard has filed a federal lawsuit against Nike. In the suit, Leonard reportedly alleges that he designed the logo himself and Nike copyrighted the logo without his consent.

The “KL” logo appeared on Nike apparel, as well as in the basketball facilities at San Diego State, where Leonard played in college. Jordan brand outfits the Aztecs men’s basketball team.

The logo has also been at the center of another NBA story in recent weeks. The Los Angeles Clippers are one of Leonard’s preferred destinations when he becomes a free agent this summer, and the team is “said to have quietly looked into the feasibility of purchasing the portion of the rights to the logo that is still owned by Nike,” according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The former Spurs star signed with Nike’s Jordan brand after he was drafted, but the two sides failed to reach a contract extension last year. Leonard signed with New Balance in November.

The former NBA Finals MVP led the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals in his first season with the team. He was traded there after playing his first seven seasons in the league with the Spurs. He can choose to become a free agent this summer, or can remain with the Raptors for one more season and earn $21 million.

