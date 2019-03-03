SAN ANTONIO — Third time’s the charm.

In their third straight UIL Final Four trip, and one year after losing in the championship, the Judson Rockets girls’ basketball team cut down the nets at the Alamodome Saturday night with a 49-46 win over DeSoto in the title game.

It’s the first time a San Antonio-area squad has ever won a girls’ basketball championship in the largest classification.

Kierra Sanderlin made sure momentum was in the Rockets’ hand from the get-go, scoring eight points in the first half as Judson sped out to a 31-27 halftime advantage over the Eagles.

