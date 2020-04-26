SAN ANTONIO — Syracuse defensive end Alton Robinson, who almost scuttled his college football career before it even started, was selected Saturday by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

A 2016 Judson graduate, Robinson will be reunited with former Judson teammate Tre Flowers in Seattle. Flowers, a cornerback, also was drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round two years ago.

Selected with the 148th overall pick, Robinson is Syracuse's highest pick since defensive tackle Jay Bromley went 74th to the New York Giants in the third round of the 2014 Draft.

Robinson had two sacks in the Senior Bowl and had one of the fastest times in the 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

One of the state’s top recruits as a junior and senior, Robinson committed to A&M in June 2015. He also received scholarship offers from such schools as Texas, Michigan, Baylor and Oklahoma State.

Robinson signed an NCAA national letter of intent with A&M in February 2016, but he never enrolled in school.

A&M parted ways with Robinson in August 2016 after Robinson ran afoul of the law. Robinson’s ex-girlfriend filed a complaint with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 15, 2016, alleging that Robinson ripped her purse off her shoulder when she arrived home from the store on the night of Feb. 9.

The girlfriend said Robinson was hiding in the bushes near her driveway when he allegedly took the purse. Robinson reportedly dropped the purse as his ex-girlfriend chased him, but he allegedly took her cell phone.

The charges were reduced to two misdemeanors and dismissed in July 2017, in part because of an uncooperative witness. Robinson maintained his innocence throughout the process.

Robinson played at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, a junior college, in 2016. He transferred to Syracuse in 2017, and emerged as one of the best pass rushers in the ACC. An all-conference selection as a junior, Robinson recorded 19.5 career sacks at SU. He had 10 in 2018.

Robinson, 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, finished his career at SU with 115 tackles, including 32.5 for loss, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five pass break-ups.

Robinson racked up 14 sacks at Northeastern Oklahoma, and added 67 tackles and three forced fumbles in his only season with the Golden Norsemen.

Quick, strong and agile, Robinson had 23 sacks as a senior at Judson. The Rockets went 23-7 in Robinson's last two high school seasons.

