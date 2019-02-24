UIL Girls Basketball Regional Champions

(San Antonio area only)

Class 6A: Judson, defeated Clark 71-44

Class 5A: Kerrville Tivy, defeated Veterans Memorial 44-34

Class 3A: Poth, defeated Skidmore-Tynan 54-32

(All three winners advance to the state tournament)

SAN ANTONIO – Advancing to the UIL girls basketball state tournament has become a habit for the Judson Rockets, who on Saturday earned a berth in the Class 6A state semifinals for the third consecutive year.

Led by guard Corina Carter, Kyra White and Kierra Sanderlin, the Rockets rolled to a 71-44 rout of Clark in the Region IV title game at the Northside ISD Sports Gym.

“They executed real well and they fought hard, but we just came out stronger and better,” said Carter, a senior point guard who has signed with New Mexico.

Carter led all scorers with 25 points and White and Sanderlin finished with 15 and 13, respectively. Ta’Niya Jackson and Sydney Solitaire each scored 14 points to lead Clark (33-3).

Judson (36-5) reached the state final for the first time last year after making its first state-tournament appearance in 2017.

Two other teams from the San Antonio area – 5A Kerrville Tivy and 3A Poth – also punched their tickets to the state tournament. Tivy lost in last year’s 5A semifinals.

Tivy defeated Veterans Memorial 44-34 at Littleton Gym, denying the Patriots their second straight appearance in the tournament. Vets (31-7) lost in the 4A championship game last year in its first varsity season.

Tivy (36-1) went 4-0 against the Patriots this season. Catherine Kaiser scored 12 points and Charlie Becker had 10 for the Antlers. Sahara Jones (12) and Marley Rokas (10) led the Vets’ scoring.

Judson senior Elena Blanding, holding the regional championship trophy, celebrates with her teammates after the Rockets' 71-44 victory over Clark on Saturday.

Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Poth beat Skidmore-Tynan 54-32 in Seguin to earn a berth in the 3A state tournament. Sydney Cooper and Kyrah Luna scored 17 and 10 points, respectively, for the Pirettes (29-5).

The University Interscholastic League will announce the pairings Sunday for the state tournament, scheduled Thursday through Saturday at the Alamodome.

Judson led Clark 26-18 after one quarter and never was seriously threatened.

“It’s doesn’t ever get old,” said White, a senior guard who has signed with Southern California. “Third year in a row and it feels as good as the first one. “I think it was the hardest to stay on top because everybody’s gunning for you. Every single night, they’re going to give you their best. We enjoyed the moment, though.”

Judson led only 38-32 at the half, but broke the game open by outscoring the Cougars 12-3 in the third quarter. Ahead 50-35 going into the final period, the Rockets continued their onslaught in the last eight minutes, outscoring Clark 21-9 to put the finishing touches on the 27-point victory.

“We made some defensive adjustments, and switched some personnel around,” Rockets coach Triva Corrales said when asked about the pivotal third quarter. “But we knew it was a matter of time. We always tell the kids, ‘You wear them down in the first half and you beat them in the second.’

"They did a good job of staying the course and waiting for the opportunity to come where we can just fast break and play our game.”

Judson senior Kyra White takes her turn at cutting down the net after the Rockets earned a third straight berth in the state tournament with a 71-44 win over Clark on Saturday.

Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Corrales, who is in her ninth season at Judson’s head coach, said winning this season’s regional championship was more difficult than the previous two title runs.

“Everybody brings their ‘A’ game every single night, and we have to prepare even twice as hard as we did the game before,” Corrales said. “We have to make adjustments to tweak and put things in and it’s very difficult. They are phenomenal athletes, but we are blessed that they also have the brains to go with it.

“Our kids are amazing. Our games are amazing. They’re (Rockets) just great to be around. They’re fun to be around. I have parents that let me just work. The community of Judson, as you guys know, is strong. Rocket pride is alive.”

Judson has used last year’s 62-58 loss to Plano in the 6A state final for motivation to return to the state tournament and atone for the defeat.

“Absolutely,” Corrales said. “They are definitely considering it unfinished business. Every time we go to a game or a tournament like this, it’s a business trip. We’re not here to have fun, so to speak, for the most part. We’re here to work and we have six working days left.”