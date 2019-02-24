SAN ANTONIO — Maybe, just maybe, the third time is the charm for Judson.

After squeaking by Westlake two rounds ago with a buzzer-beater victory, the Rockets disposed of Laredo United by 22 points Friday night and beat Clark, 71-44, in the regional finals to advance to its third straight Final Four.

"I think we worked really hard for it," New Mexico-bound senior Corina Carter said. "We deserved it the most. We never let up. We executed what our coach told us and just got down to business."

"It never gets old. It's our third year in a row and it feels as good as our first one," USC-bound guard Kyra White added.

Judson is hoping to bring the San Antonio area its first state championship after losing in the 6A title game one year ago against Plano. The Rockets play Allen on Friday in the Alamodome; Allen has won 12 straight games.

In the 5A ranks, Kerrville Tivy held off a stingy Veterans Memorial team to make a repeat run to the state tournament. The Antlers beat the Patriots, who moved from 4A to 5A this season, 44-34. Tivy is hoping to have a better performance in the Final Four this season after getting ousted in the first round last year.

"We're going for that state championship," senior Charli Becker said. "This year we're feeling a little bit better, have a bit more experience, feels pretty good. (We) feel a lot more confident."

Tivy will take on Liberty in San Antonio on Thursday.

Shoutout to Poth in 3A and Moulton in 1A for also making it to the state tournament. They'll both be heading to the Alamodome, as well.