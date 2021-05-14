Judson ISD Athletics begins new era

Trivia Corrales moves into athletics director role.

SAN ANTONIO — After five straight appearances in the UIL Girls State Basketball Tournament, Triva Corrales was ready for that next step in her athletic life.

"You know, for everybody there comes a time, we tell the kids, when the ball will stop bouncing. And then what?" said Corrales, who accepted promotion to become Judson ISD's new director of athletics this week. "This is my 'then what,' and it is a pretty good 'then what.' So I'm really happy."

The news comes on the heels of the recent announcement that current Judson ISD Athletic Director Mike Miller will be retiring next month.

"I loved my job," Miller said. "I loved coming every day and working with coaches and kids."

Vets Memorial Head Coach Richard Mendoza offered his thoughts on the news of Miller moving into his next phase of life.

"I was able to be fortunate to grow into being a head football coach, and he was there to help guide me through that," Mendoza said.

Judson Rockets Head Football Coach Rodney Williams added his praise after 12 years of Miller's leadership.

"Athletically, we are one of the most-talked-about districts in the city. I know that for sure." Williams said. "When you have somebody that led these three schools to where they are now, he's leaving his mark, and it's gonna be up to the next person to take it to another level."

Miller has presided over countless athletics successes with the Judson Rockets, the Wagner Thunderbirds and, most recently, the Veterans Memorial Patriots.

"I know this: It has been my pleasure to be a part of this organization," Miller said.

"He's definitely earned the opportunity to go and relax a little bit," Mendoza added. "I have a sneaky suspicion he'll be hanging around to watch a little football.