From USL champ to hoops alter ego: Meet SAFC's Jordan Farr

A newly minted USL champion and dad, Farr is doing it all and then some these days.

SAN ANTONIO — Jordan Farr is many things.

The reigning USL Goalkeeper of the Year. A USL All League First Team selection for 2022. A USL champion. The newly minted league Player of the Week.

But the San Antonio FC keeper is much more than the face of the local franchise, as KENS 5's Nate Ryan found out this week. For one thing, he's a new father trying to catch up on his sleep.

"It's hard to come by, especially those first two months," he said. "My wife... without her, the playoffs would've looked different. Sleep is so important for an athlete. She was supermom."

There are also the tight familial bonds Farr has formed with his fellow SAFC players in the locker room. The proof is in the glory: You don't win a USL championship without trusting your teammates.

Most of the players on that title-winning team are back this season.

"It is a family. You start to get to know guys as more than just soccer players," Farr said. "And the way we train... common suffering creates bonds."

That isn't to say Farr didn't get a taste of some other sports to keep in shape during the offseason. Watch the full interview below to find out more about Farr and his hoops alter ego.

