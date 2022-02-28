Watch San Antonio say goodbye to Joe Reinagel after 25 years with KENS 5

The sportscaster is hanging up the mic after 25 years on the San Antonio airwaves.

SAN ANTONIO — As veteran KENS 5 sportscaster Joe Reinagel prepares for retirement after 25 years with the station, we couldn't say goodbye without taking a trip down memory lane...inviting San Antonio's sports community to come with us.

Reinagel concluded his KENS 5 career Monday night, where more than just his fellow TV news colleagues were on hand to say farewell and good luck. To kick things off, here's what some Alamo City leaders had to say:

Reinagel is only the second main evening sportscaster in the history of KENS 5, having succeeded legendary sportscaster Dan Cook in 2000.

“We are definitely sad to see Joe go but we understand his desire to spend more time with his precious grandchildren,” said Tom Cury, the station’s president and general manager. “We’re grateful for the 25 years Joe has given KENS 5 and sports fans throughout South Texas.”

During his time at the San Antonio station, Reinagel has covered five Spurs championships, the Super Bowl, and countless high school football games. Reinagel also was one of the first to nab an interview with Tim Duncan after he was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs.

Below, check out highlights of Reinagel on the job through the years, followed by well wishes from familiar faces like Larry Coker, R.C. Buford, O’Connor Football head coach David Malesky…along with what Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said that led Reinagel to declare, “that’s the nicest Pop’s ever been to me.”

Later, members of Reinagel's family popped in to say congratulations to a beloved relative and person they know better than anyone else in San Antonio.