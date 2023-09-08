How J.J. Watt is preparing for the next stage of his football life

​Sundays will now look and feel very different for Watt, though there's far fewer strains and pains in this line of work.

NEW YORK — First Houston, then Arizona and now, J.J. Watt's new team is CBS.

Less than 48 hours before his highly anticipated debut as a studio analyst on 'The NFL Today,' KHOU 11's Jason Bristol took a trip up to New York City to see how the former Texans star is preparing for the next stage of his football life.

"TV analyst - this was not a dream of yours, was it?" Bristol asked.

"Um, no, no, I always said I wasn't going to do it," Watt replied. "And then, 10, 12 years later, reality hits you and you realize, 'Oh yeah, I really, really love the NFL and I don't want to be away from it."

His new team is thrilled to have him. CBS Sports gave us a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsal as it prepares for the star's introduction and all the Week One matchups. There were a lot of bright lights, moving cameras and new teammates.

Watt is actually a part-time player -- he won't be on every Sunday show, but he's already impressed at least most of his teammates.

"He's a little stiff, we got to break him," said analyst and former quarterback Boomer Esiason. “He’s like, just dipping his toe into it, and the fact he was one of the most popular players when he played, he knows exactly what’s going on."

Sundays will now look and feel very different for Watt, though there's far fewer strains and pains in this line of work.

How’s he prepared for his new gig? What does he bring to the CBS team? Will it be hard for him to criticize players he knows personally? Watt will answer those questions this weekend on KHOU 11 News.

"Why CBS," Bristol asked Watt.

"They've been great the whole time. I mean, I've been very fortunate," he replied. "They've been awesome and they've been very understanding of my schedule. I really wanted to make sure that in my first year of retirement especially, I was spending as much time with my family as I could. So that's why I'm not going to be full-time this fall."

Watt is part owner of Burnley FC in the English Premier League and loves to talk about THAT kind of football.

"I want to spend time with my wife and my son, obviously our football club over in England, and really just I want to have Christmas and Thanksgiving," he said.

Watch the full interview between Jason Bristol and JJ Watt in the video below: