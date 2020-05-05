SAN ANTONIO — A hometown PGA star has been living the quarantine life like the rest of us. But, just like every other athlete, Jimmy Walker also has to keep in shape in limited confines.

Thankfully, golf courses are beginning to open back up.

"We've been able to play gold at Cordillera Ranch through this whole thing," Walker said. "We've got our own gold cart, and we've been going out and playing nine holes every night."

Still, he's also been able to hone his skills at home, using a putting and chipping green in his own backyard.

Meanwhile, PGA plans to resume the season in June at Forth Worth's Colonial County Club, barring additional setbacks. Walker said the situation remains a fluid one.

"I think it is interesting that it is not safe for fans to be out there, but it's OK for us to be out there," he said. "I can go fly on an airplane and go to the event. I don't understand some of that. I know we are isolated, of course, but sports without fans just seems kind of blah."

"I know that everybody is at home and will get to watch," Walker added. "But for a performer, it is definitely different."

