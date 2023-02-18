Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson will drive in the Daytona 500 after a two-year hiatus from NASCAR.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jimmie Johnson will drive in the Daytona 500 Sunday after two years from NASCAR.

New for Jimmie this year will be his number, 84, and he's part owner of the newly named Legacy Motor Club, formerly Petty GMS Motorsports.

Legacy Motor Club owns three cars but only plans to drive two full-time driven by Noah Gragson in the 42 car and Eric Jones in the 43 car. Johnson will drive #84 part-time, currently only committed to the Daytona 500 and the Chicago road race.

"Yeah, I'm excited to be back. It's really meaningful to me, and not only am I a driver, but now I'm a team owner too. So I'm wearing many hats this weekend and trying to get used to that," Johnson said.

CBS 8's John Howard shared raw dialogue from his sit-down with Johnson:

John: Let's go ahead and talk about team ownership. I don't want to put any added pressure on you, but your fellow auto sports legend in San Diego County, Ron Capps, had his first year of car ownership last year. Do you know what his results were last year?

Jimmie: I do. I do. I sent him many congratulatory texts throughout the year, including the one at the season's end, so I hope he's blazing a trail for San Diegans and championships.

John: Legacy Motor Club. How did you come up with that name? It sounds regal and vintage.

Jimmie: As I came on board, it was already Petty GMS, and I don't know how you put Johnson in there or create an acronym that sounds/looks good. So not only do the three founding partners have our legacies, we hope that our drivers, crew members, and all the men and women that work for this team come in and create their legacies.

John: The reason you chose 84 for your new number?

Jimmie: I was adamant that I had a four and eight in my number. Logically, the 44 number has been a longtime Petty number, and it was our first choice, but it's reserved and used by another team. Only one other number stood out, and that's 84. And it just so happens I'm still trying to win my 84th race.

John: Goals for this weekend's race...Is it a goal to win the Daytona 500? Is that realistic?

Jimmie: It's one of the goals way up there.

John: On that topic, Tiger Woods is returning to golf this weekend, and he says he would not play if he didn't feel he would be in contention or even win the golf tournament. Are you feeling the same way? Would you be racing if you didn't think you could contend or win?

Jimmie: Yeah, I think that's a really interesting question. And deep down inside, I feel like I have a chance to win. I've been out of these cars for a couple of years. But the racing here at Daytona hasn't changed a lot. So yes, I have those expectations and will wake up Sunday morning with that pit in my stomach, the pressure that comes with the expectation of winning.

John: I think that's it unless there's anything else you want to add or anything else you want to say to the San Diego viewers.

Johnson thanked everyone for their support.