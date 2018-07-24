For Texas A&M fans, the football season cannot begin soon enough. That is all due to the fact that Jimbo Fisher is the head coach. He has caused quite a stir across the state of Texas. In fact, he is the cover model for the Dave Campbell Texas Football magazine.

He also made a stop in San Antonio today at the Texas High School Coaches' Convention

He was one of many coaches to attend, because it is a great chance to develop the relationships that college coaches need for recruiting purposes.

The expectations are high for Fisher and he will be tested right out of the gate. Two of the Aggies’ first four games includes Alabama and Clemson.

“People say they’re great challenges, but they really are great opportunities,” Fisher said. “We’re gonna find out about ourselves, and don’t forget Northwestern State and ULM. Those teams- when you start focusing on two games – that’s how those how those other games sneak up and bite you.”

“We have Clemson and Alabama in the first four games, so we’ll be tested, but we’ll be tested throughout,” Fisher said. “We have four games against top 25 opponents on the road, and all the other home games we have, it’ll be very challenging.”

Texas A&M opens its football season on August 30 at 7:30 p.m. at home against Northwestern State before the Clemson Tigers come to College Station on September 8.

© 2018 KENS