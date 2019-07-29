OXNARD, Calif. — On the first official weekend of Cowboys Camp in Southern California, longtime team owner Jerry Jones sat down with KENS 5's Joe Reinagel to discuss various topics, including his optimism surrounding the ongoing holdout of star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

"The facts are this is the way pro sports is, especially in the NFL today," Jones said. "You have contract adjustments going on all the time, and you have it with players who don't make the headlines. Sometime there's an area where it's good for both parties, both the Cowboys and the player, to look at an existing contract. That's what we're doing with Zeke right now."

Jones also discussed the Cowboys' large San Antonio fanbase, including the potential for the team to return to the Alamo City for training camp in the future.

"Don't think I've ruled out not having those Cowboys back down there in the Cowboy country in San Antonio," he said.

