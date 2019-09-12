SAN ANTONIO — Arkansas coach Jeff Traylor is expected to be named the new head football coach at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

A press conference is planned to announce the hire on Tuesday.

Traylor would replace former head coach Frank Wilson, who was let go by the team last week.

Wilson left LSU in 2016 to succeed Larry Coker as head football coach at UTSA.

Wilson led the Roadrunners to their first bowl appearance in his first season and went 19-29 overall, including 13-19 in Conference USA, during his four-year tenure at UTSA.

RELATED: UTSA fires football coach Frank Wilson after four seasons

Jeff Traylor will come to UTSA from the University of Arkansas, where he served as the associate head coach/running backs coach Chad Morris, with whom he also worked at Southern Methodist University. Morris was let go by Arkansas after the 2019 season.

Before following Morris to Arkansas, Traylor served as SMU's interim head coach following the Razorbacks’ hiring of Morris in December 2017. He helped lead the Mustangs to their first bowl game since 2012.

Prior to his time at SMU, Traylor spent two seasons at the University of Texas (2015-16). In his first season in Austin, he coached tight ends and was named Scout.com’s Big 12 Recruiter of the Year. In 2016, Traylor coached tight ends and wide receivers for the Longhorns, who boasted the nation’s No. 16 ranked offense that averaged 491.3 yards per game.

RELATED: Louisiana Tech holds off UTSA in season finale

RELATED: Sources confirm Jeff Traylor to be named UTSA head football coach