SAN ANTONIO — Former Steele cornerback JayVeon Cardwell, a redshirt freshman at Oklahoma State this season, is coming back home to continue his football career.

Cardwell, who signed with OSU as a senior in 2018, has transferred to UTSA and will enroll in classes next month. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Cardwell is among eight players who joined the Roadrunners' program on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period.

"I had talked to my family about it," Cardwell said Wednesday night, referring to his transfer. "I just wanted to feel at home again. I was missing home a lot. I just thought it was the best thing for me to move on. I discussed it with my family and we felt this was the best thing for me."

New UTSA coach Jeff Traylor, hired last week to succeed Frank Wilson, announced the Roadrunners' early signing class in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. The early signing period ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Players who sign letters of intent in December are not required to enroll in school early, although some plan to start classes in January.

Recruits who don’t sign during this week’s three-day window still can make their commitment to an FBS school official during the traditional football signing period, which runs from Feb. 5 to April 1

Cardwell was the first signee Traylor was asked about Wednesday.

"We were really excited to get him," Traylor said. "We think he can compete right when he gets here and plays. The kid's a great football player. He's a heck of an athlete and a great person. Glad to get him back."

Traylor expressed optimism that Cardwell will be eligible to play in 2020.

"We feel good about that," Traylor said. "Obviously, we've got to apply and wait for all that. Our compliance department is excited. We're hopeful."

The seven other UTSA early signees, all high school seniors, are:

Dan Dishman, 6-6, 215, tight end, Clear Falls High School, League City

Jamal Ligon, 6-3, 245, defensive end, Tyler Lee High School

Jaylon Lott, 6-0, 180, running back, Carrollton Hebron High School

Everett Ornstein, 6-0, 165, place-kicker/punter, Houston Langham Creek High School

Cam Peters, 6-4, 195, QB, Stafford High School

Asyrus Simon, 6-4, 245, DE, Atascocita High School, Humble

Donyal Taylor, 6-1, 195, ATH, Shiner High School

Cardwell will join two former Steele teammates, running back Brenden Brady and defensive tackle Josh Croslen, at UTSA. All three played on the 2016 Knights team that reached the Class 6A Division II state final.

New UTSA coach Jeff Traylor, speaking to the media during a news conference to announce the Roadrunners' early signees, was associate head coach at Arkansas the last two seasons.

Croslen, who graduated from Steele a year before Cardwell and Brady, played at Bowling Green for two seasons under former Knights head coach Mike Jinks before transferring to UTSA in August.

Cardwell entered the NCAA's so-called transfer portal on Dec. 3, two days after Wilson was fired. Cardwell said he had not spoken to any UTSA coach about transferring before Wilson's dismissal.

"Once I went into the portal, I decided I wanted to get in touch with UTSA in general and get back home," Cardwell said. "It took two or three weeks for us to decide. We just got the ball rolling from there."

Cardwell said he had no problem getting his release from OSU.

"They gave me their blessing," he said. "They were real easy to work with. They supported me throughout the whole process. I mean, there's no hate toward Oklahoma State at all. It was a great experience. I felt like my best opportunity was at UTSA, so I'm really excited about that."

Cardwell was recruited heavily by UTSA before he decided to sign with OSU.

"It really came down between Oklahoma State and UTSA," Cardwell said.

Cardwell had good things to say about Traylor and his newly-hired staff at UTSA.

"The new staff that has come in, they treated me like any other high school recruit," Cardwell said. "So I felt really special with their staff. I just fell in love there from the jump."

Traylor was a highly successful Texas high school coach before coaching at Texas, SMU and Arkansas the last five seasons. Cardwell made an official visit to UTSA last Saturday and met Traylor for the first time.

"I love Coach Traylor," he said. "Really down-to-earth guy, really a big competitor. I'm excited to play for him. All his staff members have the same mentality he has, so I'm really excited to see what the future holds for us."

Wilson went 19-29 in four seasons at UTSA. He led the Roadrunners to their first bowl game in his first year and a 6-5 finish in 2017, but UTSA has gone 3-9 and 4-8 the past two seasons.

"I feel like Coach Traylor can definitely turn this around," Cardwell said. "He's given all of us players a sense of a hope mentality. We're just hungry to get out there and prove all our doubters wrong. We're excited about getting a winning season under our belt and just build from there."

