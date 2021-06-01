Texas State track and field star Jaylen Allen has died: Report

He is survived by his mother, Stacie; father, Adreano; brother, Joshua; and sister, Destiny.

Allen ran for the Bobcats track and field team from 2018 to 2021, according to the athletics website. Allen was the 2020 Indoor Sun Belt Conference champion in 400 meters. He was also a member of the 2018 4X100 relay team that placed 18th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Allen graduated from Allen High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2017, where he was ranked 14th nationally in the 200-meter race.

He is survived by his mother, Stacie; father, Adreano; brother, Joshua; and sister, Destiny.

KVUE has reached out to Texas State Athletics for comment and has not yet heard back.

BREAKING: Jaylen Allen, senior member of the track team at #TXST, has passed away. Story to come. — The University Star (@UniversityStar) June 1, 2021