OXNARD, Calif. — As the curtain was officially raised on Cowboys preseason practice Saturday, a franchise icon returning to the field this year after his brief retirement praised the leadership and skills of a player who has yet to report to southern California.

Cowboys ownership says a contract offer has been extended to the representatives of star running back Ezekiel Elliott, though the team has had yet to hear back as of Saturday afternoon as Elliott remains a no-show in Oxnard. That doesn't stop tight end Jason Witten from calling him the leader of the team.

"The intangibles that he has as leader...it's unlike anything I've ever seen," Witten told media members Saturday. "Everybody respects him. They want to play for him, they listen to him, they believe in him. I expect an incredible year for him. He is the leader of this football team."