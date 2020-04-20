SAN ANTONIO — When new UTSA football coach Jeff Traylor started putting together his staff after getting hired last December, he asked former Roadrunners' offensive coordinator Kevin Brown for some input on one of the jobs he had available.

Brown had gained Traylor's trust when he recruited East Texas for UTSA and Traylor was head coach at Gilmer High School. Traylor also respected Brown for the strong relationship he has with former UTSA head coach Larry Coker.

"I needed to hire some people that had San Antonio connections," Traylor said this week. "I had a GA (graduate assistant) spot come open. I just asked Kevin if he knew somebody from the city that played at UTSA, that might have played in the NFL, because that was the perfect combination I was looking for, and had high character.

"Kevin said, 'Coach, I've got the perfect kid for you. He played at Converse Judson, he was a great player here at UTSA, he played in the NFL, he's an intelligent kid with high character and he wants to get into coaching.'"

It wasn't long before Traylor was on the phone with former Roadrunners running back Jarveon Williams, who completed his college career in 2016 as UTSA's leading rusher.

Williams, who earned his bachelor's degree at UTSA in May 2017, was hired by Traylor in January to assist safeties coach Jess Loepp. Williams has been a graduate student at UTSA since January, taking courses toward a master's degree in public administration.

"I interviewed Jarveon and he was exactly what Kevin Brown said he was," Traylor said. "He's a high-character, intelligent kid that bleeds San Antonio. He's a living testimony that kids can stay here in the city, achieve all their dreams, play in front of their families, go to the NFL and then come back and coach and get your master's from UTSA as well."

Although the UTSA campus has been shut down since the coronavirus started sweeping across the country last month, the upheaval hasn't dampened Williams' spirits as he starts a new chapter in his life.

"It should be a good learning experience for me," Williams said. "I hope to take a lot from it. I think I will. Coach Traylor has welcomed me with open arms. The staff that we have is amazing. It's a good group of guys. I love the game and I'm always going to have a passion for it.

Former UTSA running back Jarveon Williams, now a graduate assistant on first-year Roadrunners coach Jeff Traylor's staff, has worked summer football camps for kids since he completed his college career.

David Flores / Kens5.com

"Times are a little crazy right now, but I think we'll come out it all right. Hopefully everybody will stay safe."

An undrafted free agent, Williams earned a spot on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad as a rookie running back in 2017 and was activated for one game that season. He returned to the Bengals in 2018, but was waived after he sustained a knee injury in the third game of the preseason.

After spending 2018 out of football, Williams played in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes last year. Back home in San Antonio last December, he had a phone conversation with Brown, who had just joined Traylor's staff as director of football operation.

"I decided I wanted to start coaching and get back to school," Williams said. "Coach Brown was great in getting me in touch with Coach Traylor."

Brown, who coached at UTSA for five seasons, was in his second year as offensive coordinator when Williams signed with the Roadrunners in 2013. Brown was offensive coordinator during Williams' first three seasons.

Williams' return to the UTSA football program was hastened by a conversation Brown had with Roadrunners junior quarterback Frank Harris sometime in December.

"I got hired and Frank Harris came into my office to visit one day," Brown said. "I asked Frank about Jarveon and he said, 'It's funny you ask, coach. He wants to get into coaching.' Frank Harris kind of gave me the heads-up on it. Immediately after that conversation, I got in touch with Jarveon. The rest is history.

"He's a no-brainer. You get him in front of people and he's going to sell himself, and I do want to give his mom the credit for that. There's a reason he and Julon (younger brother who plays football at the University of Houston) are the way they are."

Former UTSA running back Jarveon Williams, signing an autograph at one of his summer camps for kids in San Antonio, made the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017.

David Flores / Kens5.com

Brown had a heart-to-heart talk with Williams before Traylor hired him.

"Jarveon came by and I introduced him to people," Brown said. "When a former player wants to coach, you always have to have that conversation of 'Why are you getting into it? What are you trying to get out of it?''

"It's a grind. I just wanted to make sure he knew what he was getting into and he still wanted to do it. And he did. He wants to give back."

Williams left no doubt he was ready to embrace the challenge.

"I'm very passionate about helping kids," he said. "I think that coaching is a great reflection of that ability to help kids. Especially a college coach, you're able to help some of these kids obtain scholarships. Every kid comes from different circumstances and has a different story.

"Being able to help those kids and provide an opportunity, and for me to teach and education is what I think I was called to do. Regardless of what position I played, where I played and what I've done, as long as I can help that next kid get an opportunity to get better, I would love to try it."

Williams completed his four-year college career as UTSA’s all-time leading rusher with 2,393 yards. He scored a total of 20 touchdowns, and finished his senior season with 900 yards and eight TDs.

Williams became the Roadrunners’ first 1,000-yard rusher as a junior, running for 1,042 yards and averaging 6.0 yards per carry. He also tied a school record with eight TDs in 2015.

Traylor, 51, was associate head coach at the University of Arkansas the past two seasons before being hired to jump-start San Antonio's fledgling FBS program.

UTSA graduate assistant coach Jarveon Williams, with kids at one of his summer football camps, was a standout running back and safety at Judson before playing four seasons with the Roadrunners.

David Flores / Kens5.com

Traylor succeeded Frank Wilson, who was fired Dec. 1 after going 19-29 in four seasons. The Roadrunners went to their first bowl in Wilson's first year (2016) and finished 6-5 in 2017, but they fell to 3-9 in 2018 and were 4-8 last season.

"He has great energy," Williams said of Taylor. "He shows up to work every day with a great attitude. He's always fired up when we have our virtual meetings. I know he's recruiting his butting off.

"Although he doesn't have any history with UTSA, no spring ball or not even one practice, but he always stays positive and he's still reassuring. He's just trying to get us to play and represent UTSA and the city of San Antonio."

Loepp, who joined Traylor's staff as safeties coach in December, was an offensive analyst at Arkansas last year. He also has been an assistant coach at Rice, SMU and Tulsa. Loepp is also UTSA's recruiting coordinator.

"That's my guy," Williams said. "Coach Loepp has helped me out tremendously from a coaching standpoint. He's a great professional."

Loepp recruited Williams when he was on the Tulsa staff, Williams said.

"It's come full circle, working for him now," Williams said.

Former UTSA running back Jarveon Williams was the Roadrunners' first 1,000-yard rusher, gaining 1,042 yards as a junior in 2015.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

Williams was a standout strong safety as a junior at Judson, playing in the same secondary as Tre Flowers, now a cornerback with the Seattle Seahawks.

"I had success on both sides of the ball," Williams said. "It's kind of refreshing to be on defense again, but I'm just grateful to have the opportunity to coach."

Although UTSA coaches haven't seen their players in more than a month, they stay in touch with Zoom meetings and engage with film study via computer.

"I really didn't know what to expect, but I knew I wanted to be part of the program," Williams said. "I think I have a pretty good eye for talent. Working with Coach Traylor, Coach Loepp and Coach T (Tyrone Nix, defensive coordinator), I think I'll have the opportunity to get a lot of hands-on work and get some great experience from these guys."

"We just have to make sure our guys keep working until they get back," Williams said. "I know it's not the same as working with your strength and conditioning coach on campus, but as long as they're moving around and staying active, they won't get too out of shape. think they're going to be excited to come back and get their work in."

Judson head coach Rodney Williams was in his first season as the Rockets' offensive coordinator in 2012, when Williams was a senior running back.

"I was his position coach, too," Williams said. "His work ethic was like second to none. He knew what he wanted to do and he didn't play around when it came to practicing and getting himself prepared. He was quiet at first and over the years, just watching him go through UTSA and play with the Bengals, you could see him get more and more vocal.

"You could see that he always had that 'it' factor to be able to pass on some knowledge to some kids. Now he's getting a shot at it. It's good to try the college route. But I don't know, he may be a better high school coach. Who knows?

UTSA kicks off its 10th season against defending national champion LSU on Sept. 5 in Baton Rouge, La.

