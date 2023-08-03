Video: Jake Paul, Nate Diaz teams brawl at pre-fight faceoff in Dallas

Things got physical at the fighters' faceoff at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

DALLAS — Another pre-fight press conference, more fireworks ... and this one got physical.

Two days before they're set to take the ring in Dallas, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz met up in their final pre-fight press conference at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

The press conference was feisty from the jump, as the two were talking trash, and audience members even got involved. Paul and Diaz did their traditional faceoff, then members of their teams got into a brawl on stage.

Here is a look at what happened:

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz EXPLODES as teams start to scuffle. 😳 #PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/efa35vIcrh — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 3, 2023

"Nate's team has emailed my team trying to claim assault after his team swung first," Paul posted afterward on X, formerly Twitter. "Apparently the guy who swung first is at the hospital getting stitches. Hilarious these fake gangsters acting like this!"

Diaz and Paul were both on the outskirts of the brawl.

WFAA spoke with Paul last month about his preparations for the fight. Paul told WFAA he's improved exponentially in this training camp, bringing in a new team of nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches, and more.

"On Aug. 5, I'm going to put on a boxing clinic," Paul told WFAA.

The official weigh-in is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at the American Airlines Center and is free and open to the public.

The fight will be the second-highest recorded gate for a combat sports event at American Airlines Center in history, according to officials. The only event that performed better – according to a joint press release from AAC, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Real Fight Inc. (RFI) – was UFC 277 on July 20, 2022, which marked the first post-pandemic UFC event in Dallas.

Paul and Diaz will fight at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, Aug. 5. The pay-per-view event begins at 8 p.m.