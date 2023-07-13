Jake Paul breaks down Nate Diaz fight in Dallas, says he's 'going to put on a boxing clinic'

Paul told WFAA he's improved exponentially in this training camp, bringing in a new team of nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches, and more.

DALLAS — YouTube sensation-turned boxer Jake Paul is set to fight UFC legend Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Aug. 5.

The two held the pre-fight press conference at the AAC back in May, which provided some theatrics of its own. The oddest moment of the event came toward the end when Diaz walked away from the stage in the middle of it all to go to the bathroom (allegedly). He was gone for about five minutes and Paul answered questions from the media in the meantime.

Paul also mocked Diaz with a toy monkey clapping cymbals stating, "This is what I imagine the inside of Nate's head is like." Diaz taunted Paul later in the press conference to bring the toy out again.

Paul and Diaz also appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on July 6 and were advertised to come on simultaneously, but Diaz didn't show up until about 12 minutes after McAfee decided to move forward with interviewing Paul.

WFAA interviewed Jake Paul via Zoom on July 12. Here is Paul's conversation with WFAA's William Joy:

Paul said the criticism he receives from boxing critics is something he uses as fuel to "prove them wrong."

"You don't see any boxer who is 6-1, or even when I was 4-0, taking on eight-round fights ... taking on champions/former champions," Paul said. "Now, I'm going 10 rounds in my eighth fight. You just don't see it. For example, Gervonta Davis fighting a a guy who has no wins in his eighth fight. The list goes on and on and on."

Davis' eighth fight of his career was a knockout victory against Hector Lopez in 2014, who was making his professional boxing debut. Davis has since gone on to improve to 29-0 with 27 knockouts, including his most recent win against previously undefeated Ryan Garcia in April.

"Most fighters build up their fights with these journeymen, trashcan taxi drivers, and they just knock them out until their 25th fight and then they fight someone good," Paul said. "So, I'm setting a new precedent in the sport."

Despite showing up for interviews late and leaving press conferences early, Paul said he still thinks Diaz is still taking the fight seriously.

"The rumor on the street is [Diaz is] sparring 20 to 30 rounds ... doing triathlons to get in shape," Paul said.

Paul told WFAA he's improved exponentially in this training camp, bringing in a new team of nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches, and more.

"On Aug. 5, I'm going to put on a boxing clinic," Paul said.

A lot has been made of Diaz's endurance in fights, but Paul said he believes a longer fight favors him. He pointed to his late round success in his previous fights against Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and Tommy Fury.

"I dropped Anderson Silva in the eighth round. I dropped Tommy Fury in the eighth round. I knocked out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round," Paul said.

Paul noted Diaz possesses knockout power in his left hand and will be cautious of that throughout the fight.

Paul ended the interview saying people should come because it'll be "a show and a war."

Tickets for the fight are available online here.