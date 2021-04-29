Interactive Map: Which NFL team does your county search for most on Google?

Unlike its surrounding counties' love for the Packers and the Bears, Louisa County's most searched NFL team is the New York Giants.

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — The 2021 NFL Draft has officially begun, but the prep leading up to April 29th has been in the works long before Draft Day.

Here's a county-by-county look at the most searched NFL teams across the country.

With no surprises, a mix of the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers were the most searched in the Quad Cities and surrounding counties.

The Pittsburgh Steelers pop up in a couple counties outside of the Quad Cities area, including Henderson County, Illinois and Washington County, Iowa.

But the most-searched team of Louisa County, southwest of the Quad Cities, is the New York Giants.