Interactive Map: Which NFL team does your county search for most on Google?

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — The 2021 NFL Draft has officially begun, but the prep leading up to April 29th has been in the works long before Draft Day.
Here's a county-by-county look at the most searched NFL teams across the country.
With no surprises, a mix of the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers were the most searched in the Quad Cities and surrounding counties.
The Pittsburgh Steelers pop up in a couple counties outside of the Quad Cities area, including Henderson County, Illinois and Washington County, Iowa.
But the most-searched team of Louisa County, southwest of the Quad Cities, is the New York Giants.
Here's an interactive map showing the most-searched NFL teams across the country.