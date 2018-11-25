BOZEMAN, Mont. — The 24th-ranked University of the Incarnate Word football team concluded a record-breaking season Saturday afternoon, falling 35-14 to No. 23 Montana State at Bobcat Stadium in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.

Sean Brophy completed 22 of 35 passes for 313 passing yards and two touchdowns. Kody Edwards recorded 133 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Both teams went three-and-out on the first drive, but it was the subsequent punts that made the difference. The Bobcats blocked David Balcomb's punt and Lance McCutcheon returned it 11 yards for the score, giving the home team a 7-0 advantage.

UIW responded on the next drive as Brophy engineered a six play, 71-yard drive that took 2:42 off the clock and ended with a five-yard pass from the senior quarterback to Kam Williams. The drive was highlighted by a 39-yard aerial from Brophy to Jaelin Campbell, putting the Cardinals in Bobcat territory to set up the score.

Meanwhile in San Antonio....@UIWFootball fans have gathered at @walk_ons to watch the Cardinals take on Montana State in the FCS playoffs! pic.twitter.com/49awljSq2j — UIW (@uiwcardinals) November 24, 2018

After staunch defensive stances by both sides, Montana State regained the lead when UIW was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, giving the Bobcats a safety and a 9-7 advantage.

Montana State extended its lead with 3:01 left in the half. The Bobcats had a nine play, 39-yard drive, but the Cardinal defense once again held MSU on third down and the home team settled for a field goal, taking a 12-7 lead.

The Bobcats pushed the lead out further, using eight plays to drive 64 yards before Troy Andersen had a one-yard quarterback keeper for the touchdown. After a failed PAT, MSU held an 18-7 advantage heading into halftime.

UIW came out of the break energized and used a seven play, 66-yard outing on the first drive to cut into the Bobcat lead. Ra'Quanne Dickens opened with three consecutive runs for a first down before Brophy found Phillip Baptiste for 12 yards, moving the chains again to put the Cardinals at the MSU 33. Brophy then found Edwards for the 33-yard score to cut Montana State's advantage to 18-14

MSU responded with a 13 play, 64-yard drive capped by a 19-yard field goal that took 6:10 off the clock and put the Bobcats up 21-14.

Montana State opened the fourth quarter with a touchdown, using a 19-yard rush that concluded a 14 play, 93-yard drive. The Bobcats added another score to secure the victory.

© 2018 KENS