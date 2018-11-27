CHAPEL HILL, NC (WFMY) - Mack Brown was welcomed back as UNC football coach Tuesday in a press conference at the school.

Brown, 67, coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and compiled a 69-46-1 record, winning ACC Coach of the Year in 1996. The Tar Heels finished in the top 10 in national polls in 1996 and 1997. Brown needs just four wins to break Dick Crum's UNC record for career coaching victories.

RELATED | Return of the Mack: Report Says Brown Returning to UNC as Head Football Coach

This time, Brown will try to reinvigorate a football program that's gone 5-18 over the last two seasons. Brown last coached at Texas in 2013.

"I owe this place a whole lot," Brown said. "So I want to come back and do my part. You miss the players. You miss having a piece of their lives."

"There is no better all-around athletics program in the country than at the University of North Carolina."

PHOTOS | A Look Back at Mack Brown's First Stint at UNC Mack Brown in his first stint as UNC head coach. Mack Brown in his first stint as UNC head coach. Mack Brown in his first stint as UNC head coach. Mack Brown coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and led the Tar Heels to a pair of top 10 finishes in the polls in 1996 and 1997. Mack Brown. Mack Brown coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and led the Tar Heels to a pair of top 10 finishes in the polls in 1996 and 1997. Mack Brown coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and led the Tar Heels to a pair of top 10 finishes in the polls in 1996 and 1997. Mack Brown coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and led the Tar Heels to a pair of top 10 finishes in the polls in 1996 and 1997. Mack Brown coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and led the Tar Heels to a pair of top 10 finishes in the polls in 1996 and 1997. Mack Brown coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and led the Tar Heels to a pair of top 10 finishes in the polls in 1996 and 1997. Mack Brown in his first stint as UNC head coach.

Brown will be inducted into the National Football Foundation's College Hall of Fame in December.

“Mack Brown has a proven record of building great teams, and he doesn’t just develop football players – he also develops people of strong character,” said UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham.

Brown led Texas to a national championship in 2005 during a 15-year stay in Austin.

Brown was most recently a college football analyst for ESPN for five years. His first coaching stint came at a one-year stop at Appalachian State in 1983.

Departing UNC coach Larry Fedora was fired Sunday, a day after completing a 2-9 campaign. Fedora was on the sidelines for seven seasons in Chapel Hill, going 45-43.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY