I love a good hype video.

It used to be that you needed expensive editing equipment to pull off a proper hype video, which is why you’d only see them on TV or produced by the teams themselves but we’re to the point where technology has advanced so much that teams have to step up their game to match what can be found online.

Here’s where the San Antonio Rampage come in. The local AHL hockey team is about to drop the puck on their 17th season, and they expect it to be a good one as last season they put up their first winning record in a few years and they’re looking to get back to the playoffs.

They put together a hype video using some great footage, but it’s really the song that puts this one over. And the Rampage went local.

The artist and song featured are from the Grammy-nominated San Antonio band Nothing More and their Grammy-nominated song “Go to War” off their Grammy-nominated album The Stories We Tell Ourselves.

Did I mention that they’re Grammy-nominated?

Check out the video:

Even if you’re not a Rampage fan, this is going to make you want to buy some tickets to see them in action at the AT&T Center this upcoming season, which begins on Tuesday, October 9.

