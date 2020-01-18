SAN ANTONIO — You've heard it before: It ain't over until its over.

Just when it appeared the Spurs would pull out a hard-fought victory against Atlanta, guard Kevin Huerter hit a wide-open three-pointer with 6.3 seconds left to give the Hawks a stunning 121-120 win Friday night at the AT&T Center.

The game ended with Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan missing a running fadeway jumper just before the final buzzer.

The Hawks (10-32) completed a sweep of their season series against the Spurs (17-23), who lost 108-100 in Atlanta on Nov. 5. The Hawks have the second-worst record in the NBA.

Guard Trae Young paced Atlanta with 31 points, hitting 10 of 16 shots, including 6 of 9 from the three-point line. He had 19 points in the first half.

Cam Reddish scored 22 points for the Hawks, and Huerter and John Collins added 18 apiece. Ageless Vince Carter, who turns 43 on Jan. 26, rounded out Atlanta's double-figure scoring with 14 points.

LaMarcus Aldridge and DeRozan led the Silver and Black's scoring with 30 and 25 points, respectively. Patty Mills (15) and Dejounte Murray (13) completed the double-digit scoring for San Antonio.

Sparked by Aldridge and DeRozan, the Spurs outscored the Hawks 41-21 in the third quarter to take a 99-88 lead into the fourth period. DeRozan scored 11 points in the third quarter and Aldridge added 10.

Led by Young, the Hawks led 67-58 at the half. Atlanta shot 51.1 percent overall (23-45) and 47.5 percent (10-21) from the three-point line in the first two quarters. Carter (12) and John Collins also in double digits for Hawks.

Young was outstanding in the first half, scoring his 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 4 of 5 from three-point distance.

Aldridge (14) and DeRozan (10) led the first-half scoring for the Spurs, who shot 47.1 percent overall (24-51) and 23.5 percent (4-17) from three.

The game was the first of two in a row at home for the Spurs, who play the Miami Heat at 5 p.m. Sunday. The Heat beat the Silver and Black 106-100 on Wednesday night in Miami.

San Antonio plays eight more games, including five at home, before embarking on its annual Rodeo Road Trip. The Spurs have back-to-back road games against Phoenix on Monday and New Orleans on Wednesday, before hosting Phoenix next Friday and Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 26.

The Silver and Black play at Chicago on Jan. 27, and host Utah (Jan. 29) and Charlotte (Feb. 1) before playing eight straight road games in 21 days during the Rodeo Road Trip. The Spurs leave the AT&T Center for an extended period each year to make way for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, scheduled for Feb. 6 to 23 this year.