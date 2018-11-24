UIL Football Playoffs

Region IV third-round pairings

(Only San Antonio-area matchups listed)

Class 6A / Division I

Judson (11-0) at San Benito (8-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

(Winner plays Austin Lake Travis-Weslaco winner in regional final)

Class 6A / Division II

Brandeis (10-2) vs. Brownsville Hanna (10-1), Saturday, noon, Alamodome

(Winner plays Austin Westlake-Edinburg Vela winner in regional final)

Class 5A / Division I

Wagner (11-1) vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (9-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Alamodome

(Winner plays Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial-Mission Veterans Memorial in regional final)

Saturday, Nov. 24, Class 5A Division II second-round game

Kerrville Tivy (10-1) vs. Southside (9-2), Saturday, 6 p.m., Alamo Stadium

Judson is getting closer to its playoff rematch with state powerhouse Austin Lake Travis, which ended the Rockets’ season last year.

Judson advanced to the third round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs Friday with a 63-21 blowout of Reagan in the first game of a tripleheader at the Alamodome.

Judson (11-0) plays at San Benito (8-4) in the Region IV semifinals Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Greyhounds beat PSJA North 43-35 in their second-round playoff game Friday.

The San Benito-Judson winner would play the Lake Travis-Weslaco winner for the regional title in two weeks. Lake Travis, which rolled past Madison 56-35 on Friday, beat Judson 47-39 in the second round of the 6A Division I playoffs last year. The Cavaliers, 10-1 this season, went on to lose to Aledo 35-33 in the state final.

Lake Travis’ playoff victory over Judson avenged a 65-45 loss to the Rockets in their highly anticipated 2017 opener, which was televised live statewide.

Judson is one of only two area teams still alive in the 6A playoffs. Brandeis beat Steele 31-16 Friday night at the Alamodome to earn a berth in the third round of the 6A Division II playoffs. The Broncos (10-2) play Brownsville Hanna (10-1) at noon next Saturday at the Alamodome.

While Brandeis moved on, Brennan saw its season end with a 49-7 loss to Austin Weslake in the 6A Division II playoffs Friday at the Alamodome. Brennan finished 8-4 and Westlake improved to 11-1. Brennan and Brandeis are both in the Northside ISD.

Westlake beat Steele in the 6A Division II regional final last year. The Chaparrals play Edinburg Vela (12-0) in the third round next week. Vela is led by John Campbell, who coached Brandeis in its first seven seasons (2008-14) and led the Broncos to the state quarterfinals three times during that span.

Wagner, arguably the second-best team in Greater San Antonio regardless of UIL classification, cruised by Corpus Christi Ray 56-17 to earn a spot in the third round of the 5A Division I playoffs. The Thunderbirds (11-1) have won 10 straight since losing to Judson 35-28 in a non-district game on Sept. 8.

Wagner will play Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (9-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome. The Hornets advanced with a 35-21 victory against Southwest (10-2).

Veterans Memorial, the third Judson ISD school, made the playoffs in its first varsity season. The Patriots reached the second round of the playoffs before losing to Mission Veterans Memorial 49-23 on Friday night at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi.

Northside ISD school Harlan, also playing its first varsity season, lost to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 58-21 in the second round of the 5A Division I playoffs. Harlan finished 8-4.

Area schools La Vernia (4A Division I), Navarro (4A Division II), Blanco (3A Division II) and Falls City (2A Division II) also won second-round games Friday. The area pairings are listed below:

