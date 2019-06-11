SAN ANTONIO — Fittingly, the District 26-6A title race has come down to the final week of the regular season.

Preseason favorite Judson, 9-0 overall and 6-0 in district, plays Clemens (8-1, 6-0) for the 26-6A championship Friday night at Rutledge Stadium.

Judson, No. 1 in the KENS5.com Class 6A area rankings, is the league's defending champion and will be seeking to finish a regular season 10-0 for the 11th time in school history. The Rockets finished 12-1 last year after losing to Austin Lake Travis in the 6A Division I state quarterfinals.

No. 3 Clemens has won six consecutive games since losing to Reagan 35-28 in its third game of the season. Judson beat Clemens 49-7 last year in the regular-season final for both teams.

Clemens lost to Austin Westlake 28-14 in the first round of the 6A Division II playoffs, finishing 6-5.

In another game with championship implications, No. 7 Madison can win its second straight 27-6A title with a victory against No. 9 Johnson on Friday night at Heroes Stadium.

Madison (7-2) leads the 27-6A race with a 6-0 record, and Johnson (6-3) and Roosevelt (8-1) are both 5-1. All three have clinched playoff spots.

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

CLASS 6A

Judson senior quarterback Mike Chandler II completed 13 of 17 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the Rockets' 52-14 rout of Judson ISD rival Wagner in the 14th annual Hammer Bowl.

Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

1. Judson (9-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated East Central 49-9

The skinny: Rockets QB Mike Chandler completed 14 of 21 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

This week: vs.No. 3 Clemens, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

2. Brandeis (9-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Jay 35-14

The skinny: Broncos QB Jordan Battles racked up 245 yards of total offense, ran for three TDs and passed for another one.

This week: vs. Taft, Saturday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

3. Clemens (8-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated New Braunfels 30-20

The skinny: Clemens QB Max Didomenico rushed for 119 yards and one TD on 21 carries and passed for another score.

This week: vs. No. 1 Judson, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

4. Steele (7-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated New Braunfels Canyon 34-7

The skinny: Knights QB Wyatt Begeal had a stellar game, completing 18 of 21 passes for 370 yards and five TDs.

This week: at East Central, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Roosevelt (8-1)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated LEE 56-7

The skinny: Roosevelt QB Dewayne Coleman passed for 103 yards and two TDs and ran for two other TDs on only three carries.

This week: vs. Churchill, Thursday, 7 p.m., Heroes Stadium

6. O’Connor (7-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Brennan 42-28

The skinny: Running back Zion Taylor carried the O'Connor offense, rushing for 189 yards and three TDs on 30 carries and adding a scoring reception.

This week: vs. Stevens, Thursday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

7. Madison (7-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Defeated South San 35-7

The skinny: Mavericks outgained the Bobcats 312-43 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. No. 9 Johnson, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

8. Brennan (7-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Lost to O'Connor 42-28

The skinny: Bears lost despite outgaining the Panthers 376-277 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. Holmes, Thursday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

9. Johnson (6-3)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Churchill 14-13

The skinny: Alonso Fajardo's extra-point kick after Ty Reasoner threw to Shane Johnson for a 27-yard TD with 1:40 left kept the Jaguars' title hopes alive.

This week: vs. No. 7 Madison, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

10. Smithson Valley (5-4)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated San Marcos 42-7

The skinny: Rangers running back Greg Eggleston rushed for 137 yards and three TDs on 11 carries.

This week: vs. New Braunfels, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Ranger Stadium

Dropped out of rankings: None

SUB-6A AREA RANKINGS

Wagner fullback L.J. Butler rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries in the Thunderbirds' 46-30 victory against Veterans Memorial in the District 13-5A Division I title game Friday night at Rutledge Stadium.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

1. Wagner (9-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Veterans Memorial 46-30

The skinny: Thunderbirds clinched their second consecutive district championship.

This week: Open

2. Kerrville Tivy (8-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Lockhart 31-13

The skinny: Tivy QB Trapper Pannell completed 18 of 32 passes for 198 yards and four TDs..

This week: at Medina Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

3. Boerne Champion (8-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Memorial 52-0

The skinny: Chargers QB Luke Boyers passed for 145 yards and two TDs.

This week: vs. Alamo Heights, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

4. Harlan (9-0)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Southwest 38-7

The skinny: Harlan running back Aubrey McDade rushed for 259 yards and four TDs on 25 carries.

This week: vs. Laredo Martin, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

5. Veterans Memorial (7-2)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Lost to Wagner 46-30

The skinny: Patriots QB Khaliq Paulette rushed for 140 yards and one TD on 12 carries

This week: vs. Sam Houston, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

6. Navarro (9-0)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Cuero 22-14

The skinny: Panthers running back Euler DeLeon rushed for 180 yards and one TD on 14 carries.

This week: at Bandera, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

7. Bandera (8-1)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Austin Eastside Memorial 49-6

The skinny: Bulldogs stayed in the hunt for the district title with the win.

This week: vs. Navarro, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Bandera

8. Antonian (6-3)

District: TAPPS District 3 / Division I

Ranking last week: 9

Last week: Defeated Houston St. Pius 44-26

The skinny: Apaches QB Khalil Warfield had 256 yards of total offense, ran for two TDs and passed for another one.

This week: at Central Catholic, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

9. Boerne (6-2)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated La Vernia 34-27

The skinny: Greyhounds QB Rashawn Galloway completed 20 of 41 passes for 349 yards and three TDs and ran for two TDs.

This week: vs. Gonzales, Thursday, 7 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

10. Fredericksburg (6-3)

District: 14-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Burnet 10-7

The skinny: Battlin' Billies play Lampasas for the district title.

This week: vs. Lampasas, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Fredericksburg

Dropped out of rankings: No. 7 Southside (6-3)

Entered rankings: No. 10 Fredericksburg (6-3)