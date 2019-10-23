SAN ANTONIO — If the San Antonio area finally is starting to get fall-like weather, that can mean only one thing to high school football fans: District playoff races are getting down to the nitty-gritty.

Heading into Week 9 of the season, Judson and Brandeis are the only undefeated teams in Greater San Antonio.

Judson, 7-0 overall and 4-0 in District 26-6A, is No. 1 in the KENS5.com Class 6A rankings and No. 2 Brandeis is 7-0 for the season and 6-0 in 28-6A.

Wagner (7-1) and Kerrville Tivy (6-1) remain 1-2 in the Sub-6A rankings. Wagner, which reached the 5A Division I state final last year, and Veterans Memorial (7-1) are tied for first place in the 13-5A Division I race with 4-0 records. The Thunderbirds and Patriots will meet next Friday.

Tivy, which has won six straight since losing to Dripping Springs by one point in its opener, leads the District 14-5A Division II race at 4-0.

In two games featuring matchups of ranked teams this week, No. 4 Steele (5-2) plays at No. 9 Smithson Valley (4-3) on Friday night, and No. 5 Roosevelt (6-1) faces No. 8 Johnson (5-2) on Saturday at Heroes Stadium.

Steele (2-2) and Smithson Valley (2-2) are tied for fourth in the 26-6A race, trailing co-leaders Judson and Clemens (6-1, 4-0) and third-place East Central (5-2, 3-1). East Central plays Judson and Steele in the last two weeks of the season.

Madison (5-2, 4-0) and Johnson (5-2, 4-0) are tied for first place in the 27-6A standings and Roosevelt (3-1) is third. Madison and Johnson meet on the last Friday of the regular season.

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

CLASS 6A

Judson senior quarterback Mike Chandler II, on the loose in last week's 30-13 win over Smithson Valley, has passed for 1,431 yards and 14 TDs and rushed for 535 yards and nine TDs.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

1. Judson (7-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Smithson Valley 30-13

The skinny: Rockets QB Mike Chandler II rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and passed for 76 yards.

This week: at New Braunfels Canyon, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2. Brandeis (7-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Holmes 47-0

The skinny: Broncos QB Jordan Battles had only four carries, but he rushed for 114 yards and two TDs.

This week: vs. Warren, Thursday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

3. Clemens (6-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated San Marcos 58-24

The skinny: Clemens tied with Judson atop District 26-6A standings.

This week: vs. East Central, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

4. Steele (5-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated New Braunfels 35-14

The skinny: Knights senior running back De'Quavion Thomas rushed for 139 yards and four TDs on only nine carries.

This week: at No. 9 Smithson Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Roosevelt (6-1)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Reagan 28-21

The skinny: Rough Riders running back Rashod Owens continued his impressive season, rushing for 192 yards and three TDs on 20 carries.

This week: vs. No. 8 Johnson, Saturday, 7 p.m., Heroes Stadium

6. O’Connor (5-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Marshall 37-19

The skinny: Panthers running back Zion Taylor rushed for 141 yards and one TD on 15 carries.

This week: vs. Clark, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

7. Brennan (6-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Clark 64-7

The skinny: Bears running back A.J. Clay had only 10 carries, but he rushed for 102 yards and two TDs.

This week: vs. Stevens, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

8. Johnson (5-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated South San 33-7

The skinny: Johnson kept pace with Madison in the race for first in District 27-6A.

This week: vs. No. 5 Roosevelt, Saturday, 7 p.m., Heroes Stadium

9. Smithson Valley (4-3)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Lost to Judson 30-13

The skinny: Rangers led 10-0 after one quarter but were outscored 30-3 the rest of the way by the explosive Rockets.

This week: vs. No. 4 Steele, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Ranger Stadium

10. Madison (5-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated LEE 56-14

The skinny: Madison remained tied with Johnson for first place in the District 27-6A standings.

This week: vs. MacArthur, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

Dropped out of rankings: None

SUB-6A AREA RANKINGS

1. Wagner (7-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Jefferson 56-0

The skinny: Thunderbirds have outscored their district opponents 329-6.

This week: vs. Burbank, Friday, 7:30 p.m., SAISD Sports Complex

2. Kerrville Tivy (6-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Memorial 62-0

The skinny: Tivy QB Trapper Pannell completed 7 of 9 passes for 133 yards and three TDs and ran for a 33-yard TD on his only carry. .

This week: vs. Alamo Heights, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Antler Stadium, Kerrville

3. Boerne Champion (6-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Kennedy 49-0

The skinny: Chargers QB Luke Boyers hit 8 of 16 passes for 173 yards and five TDs.

This week: vs. Uvalde, Thursday, 7 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

4. Harlan (7-0)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Eagle Pass Winn 45-16

The skinny: Hawks quarterback Kannon Williams completed 12 of 18 passes for 135 yards and one TD, and ran for 81 yards and two TDs on eight carries.

This week: vs. Southwest Legacy, Saturday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

5. Veterans Memorial (6-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Burbank 49-7

The skinny: Patriots senior quarterback Khaliq Paulette continued his torrid page, racking up 233 yards while passing for three TDs and running for another score.

This week: Idle

6. Navarro (7-0)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Austin Eastside Memorial 54-0

The skinny: Panthers running back Euler DeLeon rushed for 100 yards and one TD on only four carries.

This week: vs. Wimberley, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lee Field, Geronimo

7. Boerne (5-1)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Pleasanton 41-7

The skinny: Boerne sophomore Rashawn Galloway completed 13 of 24 passes for 231 yards and three TDs.

This week: vs. Beeville, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

8. Canyon Lake (6-1)

District: 14-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Burnet 28-20

The skinny: Hawks improved to 2-0 in district with win over Burnet.

This week: vs. Fredericksburg, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Stadium, Fischer

9. Southside (5-2)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Gregory-Portland 36-14

The skinny: Cardinals broke out of two-game skid in district play with win over G-P.

This week: at Alice, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

10. Bandera (6-1)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Lost to Wimberley 56-28

The skinny: Loss to Wimberley dropped Bandera to 1-1 in the district.

This week: vs. Llano, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Bandera

Dropped out of rankings: No. 9 Burbank (5-2), No. 10 Southwest Legacy (5-3)

Entered rankings: No. 8 Canyon Lake (6-1), No. 9 Southside (5-2)