SAN ANTONIO — If the San Antonio area finally is starting to get fall-like weather, that can mean only one thing to high school football fans: District playoff races are getting down to the nitty-gritty.
Heading into Week 9 of the season, Judson and Brandeis are the only undefeated teams in Greater San Antonio.
Judson, 7-0 overall and 4-0 in District 26-6A, is No. 1 in the KENS5.com Class 6A rankings and No. 2 Brandeis is 7-0 for the season and 6-0 in 28-6A.
Wagner (7-1) and Kerrville Tivy (6-1) remain 1-2 in the Sub-6A rankings. Wagner, which reached the 5A Division I state final last year, and Veterans Memorial (7-1) are tied for first place in the 13-5A Division I race with 4-0 records. The Thunderbirds and Patriots will meet next Friday.
Tivy, which has won six straight since losing to Dripping Springs by one point in its opener, leads the District 14-5A Division II race at 4-0.
In two games featuring matchups of ranked teams this week, No. 4 Steele (5-2) plays at No. 9 Smithson Valley (4-3) on Friday night, and No. 5 Roosevelt (6-1) faces No. 8 Johnson (5-2) on Saturday at Heroes Stadium.
Steele (2-2) and Smithson Valley (2-2) are tied for fourth in the 26-6A race, trailing co-leaders Judson and Clemens (6-1, 4-0) and third-place East Central (5-2, 3-1). East Central plays Judson and Steele in the last two weeks of the season.
Madison (5-2, 4-0) and Johnson (5-2, 4-0) are tied for first place in the 27-6A standings and Roosevelt (3-1) is third. Madison and Johnson meet on the last Friday of the regular season.
KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings
CLASS 6A
1. Judson (7-0)
District: 26-6A
Ranking last week: No. 1
Last week: Defeated Smithson Valley 30-13
The skinny: Rockets QB Mike Chandler II rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and passed for 76 yards.
This week: at New Braunfels Canyon, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
2. Brandeis (7-0)
District: 28-6A
Ranking last week: No. 2
Last week: Defeated Holmes 47-0
The skinny: Broncos QB Jordan Battles had only four carries, but he rushed for 114 yards and two TDs.
This week: vs. Warren, Thursday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium
3. Clemens (6-1)
District: 26-6A
Ranking last week: No. 3
Last week: Defeated San Marcos 58-24
The skinny: Clemens tied with Judson atop District 26-6A standings.
This week: vs. East Central, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium
4. Steele (5-2)
District: 26-6A
Ranking last week: No. 4
Last week: Defeated New Braunfels 35-14
The skinny: Knights senior running back De'Quavion Thomas rushed for 139 yards and four TDs on only nine carries.
This week: at No. 9 Smithson Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
5. Roosevelt (6-1)
District: 27-6A
Ranking last week: No. 6
Last week: Defeated Reagan 28-21
The skinny: Rough Riders running back Rashod Owens continued his impressive season, rushing for 192 yards and three TDs on 20 carries.
This week: vs. No. 8 Johnson, Saturday, 7 p.m., Heroes Stadium
6. O’Connor (5-2)
District: 28-6A
Ranking last week: No. 7
Last week: Defeated Marshall 37-19
The skinny: Panthers running back Zion Taylor rushed for 141 yards and one TD on 15 carries.
This week: vs. Clark, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium
7. Brennan (6-1)
District: 28-6A
Ranking last week: No. 8
Last week: Defeated Clark 64-7
The skinny: Bears running back A.J. Clay had only 10 carries, but he rushed for 102 yards and two TDs.
This week: vs. Stevens, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium
8. Johnson (5-2)
District: 27-6A
Ranking last week: No. 9
Last week: Defeated South San 33-7
The skinny: Johnson kept pace with Madison in the race for first in District 27-6A.
This week: vs. No. 5 Roosevelt, Saturday, 7 p.m., Heroes Stadium
9. Smithson Valley (4-3)
District: 26-6A
Ranking last week: No. 5
Last week: Lost to Judson 30-13
The skinny: Rangers led 10-0 after one quarter but were outscored 30-3 the rest of the way by the explosive Rockets.
This week: vs. No. 4 Steele, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Ranger Stadium
10. Madison (5-2)
District: 27-6A
Ranking last week: No. 10
Last week: Defeated LEE 56-14
The skinny: Madison remained tied with Johnson for first place in the District 27-6A standings.
This week: vs. MacArthur, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium
Dropped out of rankings: None
SUB-6A AREA RANKINGS
1. Wagner (7-1)
District: 13-5A / Division I
Ranking last week: No. 1
Last week: Defeated Jefferson 56-0
The skinny: Thunderbirds have outscored their district opponents 329-6.
This week: vs. Burbank, Friday, 7:30 p.m., SAISD Sports Complex
2. Kerrville Tivy (6-1)
District: 14-5A / Division II
Ranking last week: No. 2
Last week: Defeated Memorial 62-0
The skinny: Tivy QB Trapper Pannell completed 7 of 9 passes for 133 yards and three TDs and ran for a 33-yard TD on his only carry. .
This week: vs. Alamo Heights, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Antler Stadium, Kerrville
3. Boerne Champion (6-1)
District: 14-5A / Division II
Ranking last week: No. 3
Last week: Defeated Kennedy 49-0
The skinny: Chargers QB Luke Boyers hit 8 of 16 passes for 173 yards and five TDs.
This week: vs. Uvalde, Thursday, 7 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium
4. Harlan (7-0)
District: 14-5A / Division I
Ranking last week: No. 4
Last week: Defeated Eagle Pass Winn 45-16
The skinny: Hawks quarterback Kannon Williams completed 12 of 18 passes for 135 yards and one TD, and ran for 81 yards and two TDs on eight carries.
This week: vs. Southwest Legacy, Saturday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium
5. Veterans Memorial (6-1)
District: 13-5A / Division I
Ranking last week: No. 5
Last week: Defeated Burbank 49-7
The skinny: Patriots senior quarterback Khaliq Paulette continued his torrid page, racking up 233 yards while passing for three TDs and running for another score.
This week: Idle
6. Navarro (7-0)
District: 13-4A / Division II
Ranking last week: No. 6
Last week: Defeated Austin Eastside Memorial 54-0
The skinny: Panthers running back Euler DeLeon rushed for 100 yards and one TD on only four carries.
This week: vs. Wimberley, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lee Field, Geronimo
7. Boerne (5-1)
District: 15-4A / Division I
Ranking last week: No. 7
Last week: Defeated Pleasanton 41-7
The skinny: Boerne sophomore Rashawn Galloway completed 13 of 24 passes for 231 yards and three TDs.
This week: vs. Beeville, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium
8. Canyon Lake (6-1)
District: 14-4A / Division I
Ranking last week: NR
Last week: Defeated Burnet 28-20
The skinny: Hawks improved to 2-0 in district with win over Burnet.
This week: vs. Fredericksburg, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Stadium, Fischer
9. Southside (5-2)
District: 15-5A / Division II
Ranking last week: NR
Last week: Defeated Gregory-Portland 36-14
The skinny: Cardinals broke out of two-game skid in district play with win over G-P.
This week: at Alice, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
10. Bandera (6-1)
District: 13-4A / Division II
Ranking last week: No. 8
Last week: Lost to Wimberley 56-28
The skinny: Loss to Wimberley dropped Bandera to 1-1 in the district.
This week: vs. Llano, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Bandera
Dropped out of rankings: No. 9 Burbank (5-2), No. 10 Southwest Legacy (5-3)
Entered rankings: No. 8 Canyon Lake (6-1), No. 9 Southside (5-2)