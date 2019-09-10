SAN ANTONIO — After having an extra week to prepare for one of the most anticipated high school football games of the season, Brandeis and O'Connor are close to having the hay in the barn. By now, it's more about polishing the game plan.

The Broncos, Panthers and all the other Class 6A teams in the San Antonio area had midseason byes last week.

Brandeis (5-0) and O'Connor (4-1), No. 2 and No. 5, respectively, in the KENS5.com 6A area rankings, meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Farris Stadium. Both are tied for first in District 28-6A with 4-0 records.

Tickets for the game between the Northside ISD rivals were sold out by 9 a.m. Monday. Farris Stadium has a seating capacity of 10,568.

District 28-6A is composed of 10 Northside Independent School District schools. O'Connor has won the last three district championships and 23 consecutive district games.

The Panthers have won the last two meetings with Brandeis, but the Broncos lead the series 5-4.

The two schools started playing each other in 2008, when Brandeis opened. They have met every season since then except in 2016 and 2017, when the teams were in different zones.

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

CLASS 6A

O'Connor senior quarterback Zion Taylor, scoring in the Panthers' 45-14 victory against Taft on Sept. 28, has rushed for 398 yards and five touchdowns this season.

1. Judson (5-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Bye

The skinny: The winning beat goes on at Judson.

This week: at New Braunfels, 7:30 p.m.

2. Brandeis (5-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Broncos dominated Brennan before their bye week.

This week: vs. No. 5 O'Connor, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

3. Clemens (4-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Buffaloes needed an extra week to come down from their scintillating victory against rival Steele.

This week: vs. New Braunfels Canyon, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

4. Steele (3-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Knights are 0-2 in District 26-6A after gut-wrenching losses to Judson and Clemens.

This week: at San Marcos, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

5. O’Connor (4-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Panthers have won district each of the past three seasons.

This week: vs. No. 2 Brandeis, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

6. Smithson Valley (3-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Rangers could be in a tough fight this week.

This week: vs. No. 10 East Central, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Ranger Stadium

7. Roosevelt (4-1)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Rough Riders looking to get back on track after losing first game of season.

This week: vs. South San, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

8. Brennan (4-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Bears had an extra week to recover from 51-16 loss to Brandeis.

This week: vs. Marshall, Thursday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

9. Johnson (3-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Johnson tied with Madison, South San for first place in 27-6A race.

This week: vs. MacArthur, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

10. East Central (4-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Hornets tied with Judson, Clemens atop 26-6A standings.

This week: at No. 6 Smithson Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Dropped out of rankings: None

SUB-6A AREA RANKINGS

1. Wagner (5-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Brackenridge 61-0

The skinny: Thunderbirds on collision course with Veterans Memorial for district championship.

This week: vs. Highlands, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. Kerrville Tivy (4-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Tivy and Lockhart tied for the district lead.

This week: vs. Uvalde, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Antler Stadium, Kerrville

3. Boerne Champion (4-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Chargers in four-way tie for third in district standings.

This week: at Lockhart, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

4. Harlan (6-0)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Harlandale 63-35

The skinny: Harlan junior quarterback Kannon Williams continued his torrid pace, completing 18 of 25 passes for 320 yards and four TDs and rushing for 41 yards and two TDs on only four carries.

This week: at El Paso Winn, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Veterans Memorial (5-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Highlands 64-6

The skinny: Patriots senior quarterback Khaliq Paulette completed 7 of 10 passes for 181 yards and four TDs.

This week: vs. Jefferson, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

6. Navarro (5-0)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Unbeaten Panthers open district play this week.

This week: vs.Llano, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lee Field, Geronimo

7. Boerne (4-1)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Antonian 28-22

The skinny: Boerne sophomore quarterback Rashawn Galloway completed 18 of 35 passes for 279 yarfds and four TDs.

This week: Bye

8. Southside (4-1)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Lost to Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 27-24

The skinny: Loss to T-M dropped Cardinals to 1-1 in district.

This week: at Corpus Christi Calallen, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

9. Burbank (5-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Jefferson 35-21

The skinny: Tobi Korrodi completed 11 of 14 passes for 147 yards and two TDs.

This week: Bye

10. Pleasanton (6-0)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Kingsville King 47-22

The skinny: Pleasanton senior Nathaniel Acevedo completed 7 of 16 passes for 122 yards and four TDs.

This week: at Gonzales, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Dropped out of rankings: No. 8 Southwest Legacy (4-2), No. 9 Antonian (4-2)

Entered rankings: No. 9 Burbank (5-1), No. 10 Pleasanton (6-0)