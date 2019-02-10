SAN ANTONIO — Brandeis has advanced to the football state quarterfinals four times, including last year since it opened in 2008.

At the rate the Broncos are going this season, they'll reach that round of the UIL playoffs in consecutive years for the first time in their school's short history.

Brandeis routed Brennan 51-16 last Friday night in a matchup of 4-0 teams. What was expected to be a close game between two of the best teams in the San Antonio area was essentially over by halftime, when the Broncos led 28-7.

Brandeis and Brennan were No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, in the KENS5.com area rankings.

The victory was the first against the Bears for the Broncos, who were 0-4 in the series heading into last week's game. Brandeis, 5-0 overall and 4-0 in District 28-6A, kept pace with Northside ISD rival O'Connor (4-1, 4-0) in the league race.

The Broncos and Panthers clash Friday, Oct. 11, at Farris Stadium. All 6A teams in the San Antonio area have a bye this week.

Brandeis remained No. 2 behind Judson in the KENS5.com 6A rankings. The Rockets improved to 5-0 with a throttling of San Marcos in a 26-6A game.

Wagner (4-1) is No. 1 in the Sub-6A rankings. The Thunderbirds beat Edison 76-0, outgaining the Golden Bears 463-77 in total offensive yardage.

Clemens moved from No. 7 to No. 3 in the 6A rankings after edging Steele 28-23 in their annual Battle of 3009. Steele, which slipped from No. 3 to No. 4, has lost close games each of the past two weeks.

Brennan fell four spots to No. 8. O'Connor, which beat Taft 45-14, rounds out the top five of the 6A rankings, Smithson Valley moved from No. 9 to No. 6 after rolling to a 51-7 blowout of New Braunfels Canyon in 26-6A.

Previously undefeated Roosevelt slipped from No. 6 to No. 7 after getting knocked off by Madison 37-21 in a District 27-6A game.

Johnson moved from No. 10 to No. 9 after beating LEE 40-9 in 27-6A play, and East Central made the rankings for the first time this season after beating then-No. 8 New Braunfels, which was unbeaten. The Hornets are No. 10.

Ranked No. 2-5, respectively, in the Sub-6A rankings are Kerrville Tivy (4-1), Boerne Champion (4-1), Harlan (5-0) and Veterans Memorial (4-1).

Southside (4-0), Navarro (5-0), Southwest Legacy (4-1), Antonian (4-1) and Boerne (3-1), in that order, make up the bottom half of the Sub-6A rankings. No. 8 Legacy made the rankings for the first time this season after a 27-21 overtime win against Southwest in a 14-5A Division I game.

Boerne hosts Antonian on Friday night. The game will be the last non-district matchup of the season for each team.

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

CLASS 6A

Judson QB Mike Chandler II, on the go against Steele on Sept. 20, passed for four TDs and ran for two scores in last Friday's win over San Marcos.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

1. Judson (5-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated San Marcos 62-14

The skinny: Judson QB Mike Chandler II had another impressive game, passing for four touchdowns and runnning for two others.

This week: Bye

2. Brandeis (5-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Brennan 51-16

The skinny: Broncos beat the Bears for the first time in the five meetings between the Northside ISD rivals.

This week: Bye

3. Clemens (4-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Steele 28-23

The skinny: Buffaloes stopped Knights running back De'Quavion Thomas at the goal line on the last play of the game to secure the victory.

This week: Bye

4. Steele (3-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Lost to Clemens 28-23

The skinny: The Knights have lost two excruciatingly close games the past two weeks.

This week: Bye

5. O’Connor (4-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Taft 45-14

The skinny: O'Connor senior running back Zion Taylor rushed for 129 yards and three TDs on 25 carries.

This week: Bye

6. Smithson Valley (3-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated New Braunfels Canyon 51-7

The skinny: Rangers bounced back from tough loss to Clemens.

This week: Bye

7. Roosevelt (4-1)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Lost to Madison 37-21

The skinny: Madison led only 24-21 before scoring game's last TDs on fumble returns in the fourth quarter.

This week: Bye

8. Brennan (4-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Lost to Brandeis 51-16

The skinny: Playing without injured quarterback Jordan Flores, the Bears had no chance to keep up with the explosive Broncos.

This week: Bye

9. Johnson (3-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated LEE 40-9

The skinny: Johnson junior quarterback Ty Reasonor completed 8 of 14 passes for 279 yards and four TDs, and senior running back Justin Rodriguez rushed for 123 yards and two TDs on nine carries.

10. East Central (4-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Roosevelt 24-20

The skinny: Hornets senior running back DeAngelo Rosemond gashed the Unicorns for 172 yards and one TD on 28 carries.

This week: Bye

Dropping out of rankings: No. 8 New Braunfels (4-1)

Entering rankings: No. 10 East Central (4-1)

SUB -6A AREA RANKINGS

Wagner senior linebacker DeMarcus Hendricks, left, and junior fullback L.J. Butler are leaders for a Thunderbirds team expected to make another long playoff run this season.

David Flores / KENS5.com

1. Wagner (4-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Edison 76-0

The skinny: Thunderbirds outgained the Golden Bears 463-77 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. Brackenridge, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. Kerrville Tivy (4-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Kennedy 48-7

The skinny: Antlers have won four in a row since 14-13 loss to Dripping Springs in the season opener.

This week: Bye

3. Boerne Champion (4-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Medina Valley 34-17

The skinny: Chargers evened their district record at 1-1 after losing close game to Tivy the previous week.

This week: Bye

4. Harlan (5-0)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated McCollum 49-0

The skinny: Harlan junior quarterback Kannon Williams passed for 177 yards and four TDs and ran for another score, and junior running back Aubrey McDade rushed for 198 yards and one TD on 18 carries.

This week: vs. Harlandale, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

5. Veterans Memorial (4-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Brackenridge 63-28

The skinny: Patriots senior quarterback Khaliq Paulette hit 6 of 9 passes for 228 yards and four TDs, and rushed for 93 yards and two TDs on only five carries.

This week: vs. Highlands, Friday, 7:30 p.m., SAISD Sports Complex

6. Southside (4-0)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Somerset 34-3

The skinny: Cardinals routed the Bulldogs despite coughing up five turnovers.

This week: at Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

7. Navarro (5-0)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: 10

Last week: Defeated Giddings 46-32

The skinny: Navarro senior running back Euler DeLeon had another big game, rushing for 156 yards and four TDs on 14 carries.

This week: Bye

8. Southwest Legacy (4-1)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Southwest 27-21 (OT)

The skinny: Legacy junior running back Homer Flores scored the winning TD on a 15-yard run in the district opener for both teams.

This week: vs. Laredo Martin, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Southwest Legacy Stadium

9. Antonian (4-1)

District: TAPPS / Division I / District 3

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Lost to Beeville 48-33

The skinny: Apaches trailed 21-6 after one quarter, 27-13 at the half and 48-20 heading into the final period.

This week: at Boerne, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

10. Boerne (3-1)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Lost to Fredericksburg 38-31

The skinny: Greyhounds had no answer for Fredericksburg senior quarterback Tucker Elliott, who completed 16 of 38 passes for 256 yards and three TDs and ran for another score.

This week: vs. Antonian, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

Dropping out of rankings: No. 9 Brackenridge (3-2)

Entering rankings: No. 8 Southwest Legacy (4-1)