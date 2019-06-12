Just as fire tempers steel, adversity often reveals character in the heat of athletic competition.

The Wagner Thunderbirds would know something about that after holding on for close playoff victories against Corpus Christi Flour Bluff and Harlan the past two weeks.

"Those two games have made us better," senior defensive end DeMarcus Hendricks said. "It's made us work harder in practice. We realize we can lose any time, so we've got to prepare for every game. Every team is going to come out and give it their best."

Wagner edged Flour Bluff 42-38 on Nov. 23 and Harlan 48-46 last Friday to draw to within victory of its second straight appearance in the state semifinals.

"Our players showed a lot of character and intestinal fortitude in both games," Thunderbirds coach Charles Bruce said this week. "We always talk about taking it one play at a time, one down at a time, and that's what we did. We just want to be 1-0 at the end of the week. We try to focus on the here and now and not look ahead."

Wagner (12-1) will put an 11-game win streak on the line when it meets Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (10-3) in the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals Friday night at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi. Kickoff is at 7:30.

The Wagner-Corpus Christi Vets game is one of six San Antonio-area regional finals scheduled Friday and Saturday.

The Wagner-Corpus Christi Vets winner advances to play the Alvin Shadow Creek-Manor survivor in the state semifinals next week. Shadow Creek, which beat Wagner in last year's semifinals, and Manor play at noon Saturday at the Alamodome.

"The only team we're focused on now is Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial," Bruce said. "I've been following their history since they opened up. I know the tradition that the school has established in a short time."

Wagner fullback L.J. Butler, on the go in a 46-30 win over district rival Veterans Memorial, has rushed for 2,107 yards and 29 TDs this season.

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, which opened in 2015, has made the playoffs three straight years since going 4-6 in its first varsity season in 2016. The Eagles, who finished fourth in District 15-5A Division I this year, won district last season and were second in 2017.

The 2017 and 2018 teams each advanced to the third round of the playoffs, finishing 11-2 and 12-1, respectively. Corpus Christi Vets is the first CCISD team since Carroll in 1988 to reach the state quarterfinals.

"Their team has good-sized linemen, offensively and defensively," Bruce said. "They're explosive offensively and make stops when they have to on defense. Every game, they either win it or it's been tight. They play hard and they're a very well-coached team."

The Eagles knocked off previously unbeaten Corpus Christi Miller 56-49 last week in a showdown of crosstown rivals that drew nearly 14,000 to venerable Buccaneer Stadium.

Corpus Christi Vets opened the playoffs with a 66-37 rout of Mission Veterans Memorial and slipped past San Antonio Veterans Memorial 29-25 in the second round.

Wagner players have no illusions about the challenge they'll face Friday night at Buccaneer Stadium.

"We know they have their whole city behind them and it's going to be hostile," prolific junior fullback L.J. Butler said. "But we're prepared for it because of the experience we got playing on the road in the playoffs last year."

Fast-improving Wagner sophomore quarterback Isaiah Williams has helped lead the Thunderbirds to their second consecutive 9-1 regular season.

Butler is the linchpin in the Thunderbirds' option-oriented offense, which has averaged 50.2 points and 435 yards a game this season. Butler has rushed for 2,107 yards and 29 touchdowns on 203 carries. He is averaging 10.38 yards per tote.

Although Miller piled up 649 yards of total offense against Corpus Christi Vets – 499 passing and 150 rushing – Butler’s high opinion of the Eagles' defense won't be swayed by the stats.

"They've got a very good defense," he said. "It's very disciplined. They know their assignments and they execute them well. We're just going to have to execute our assignments and be disciplined, too."

What will it take for the Wagner offense to have success Friday night?

"Can't have turnovers," Butler said. "We've got to have pretty much a perfect game. No penalties, either. We have to execute our assignments."

Sophomore quarterback Isaiah Williams has played a key role in the Thunderbirds' return to the regional final, leading the team to 10 consecutive victories since taking over the starting job.

"He's young but he's picking up everything fast," Butler said of Williams. "He's looking really good out here."

Charles Bruce, who is in his seventh season as Wagner head coach, guided the Thunderbirds to the Class 5A Division I state semifinals and 13-2 finish last year.

Williams has completed 36 of 71 passes, with only two interceptions, for 918 yards and 20 TDs. He also has rushed for 354 yards and seven other TDs.

"As the season went on, I started to feel comfortable and accustomed to the speed of varsity football," Williams said. "The game slowed down for me. There's definitely going to be some adversity Friday night, but we're used to fighting through it. We bend but we never break."

Williams chuckled when he recalled one of the first important lessons he learned about executing Wagner's run-oriented offense.

"It feels good to have L.J. Butler back there with me," Williams said. "Whenever I'm in doubt, I just hand the ball off to L.J."

San Antonio-Area Region IV Finals

Class 6A Division I

Judson (12-1) vs. Austin Lake Travis (12-1), Saturday, 4 p.m., Alamodome

Class 6A Division I I

Brandeis (13-0) vs. Austin Westlake (12-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Alamodome

Class 5A Division I

Wagner (12-1) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (10-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi

Class 5A Division II

Boerne Champion (12-1) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (12-1), Saturday, 8 p.m., Alamodome

Class 4A Division II

Navarro (13-0) vs. Wimberley (10-3), Friday, 3:30 p.m., Alamodome

Class 2A Division II

Falls City (12-1) vs. Bremond (12-1), Friday, 7 p.m., Pflugerville