PLAYOFF FINAL SCORES
- Boerne Champion 70, Glenn 34
- Lake Travis 21, Smithson Valley 3
- Brenham 35, Medina Valley 28
- Harlan 49, Burbank 7
- John Paul II 21, Central Catholic 16
- Madison 28, Stevens 21
- El Campo 20, Fredericksburg 14
- Jourdanton 63, San Diego 18
- Sharyland Pioneer 59, Southside 14
- Kerrville Tivy 56, Georgetown East View 33
- Saint Joseph 24, Holy Cross 21
- Judson 56, Hays 21
- Southwest 17, Brackenridge 14
- Brandeis 42, Johnson 28
- Clemens 27, Bowie 17
- Westlake 30, Steele 7
- Falls City 70, La Villa 6