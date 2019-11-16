PLAYOFF FINAL SCORES 

  • Boerne Champion 70, Glenn 34
  • Lake Travis 21, Smithson Valley 3
  • Brenham 35, Medina Valley 28
  • Harlan 49, Burbank 7
  • John Paul II 21, Central Catholic 16
  • Madison 28, Stevens 21
Madison holds off Stevens for playoff victory
01 / 35
02 / 35
03 / 35
04 / 35
05 / 35
06 / 35
07 / 35
08 / 35
09 / 35
10 / 35
11 / 35
12 / 35
13 / 35
14 / 35
15 / 35
16 / 35
17 / 35
18 / 35
19 / 35
20 / 35
21 / 35
22 / 35
23 / 35
24 / 35
25 / 35
26 / 35
27 / 35
28 / 35
29 / 35
30 / 35
31 / 35
32 / 35
33 / 35
34 / 35
35 / 35
  • El Campo 20, Fredericksburg 14
  • Jourdanton 63, San Diego 18
  • Sharyland Pioneer 59, Southside 14
  • Kerrville Tivy 56, Georgetown East View 33
  • Saint Joseph 24, Holy Cross 21
  • Judson 56, Hays 21
  • Southwest 17, Brackenridge 14
  • Brandeis 42, Johnson 28
Brandeis ends Johnson's season
01 / 42
02 / 42
03 / 42
04 / 42
05 / 42
06 / 42
07 / 42
08 / 42
09 / 42
10 / 42
11 / 42
12 / 42
13 / 42
14 / 42
15 / 42
16 / 42
17 / 42
18 / 42
19 / 42
20 / 42
21 / 42
22 / 42
23 / 42
24 / 42
25 / 42
26 / 42
27 / 42
28 / 42
29 / 42
30 / 42
31 / 42
32 / 42
33 / 42
34 / 42
35 / 42
36 / 42
37 / 42
38 / 42
39 / 42
40 / 42
41 / 42
42 / 42
  • Clemens 27, Bowie 17
  • Westlake 30, Steele 7
  • Falls City 70, La Villa 6