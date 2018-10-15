Arlington -- Perhaps UFC star Conor McGregor's showing up at AT&T Stadium pregame had something to do with it. It's as good an explanation as any because no one saw this coming.

The Cowboys with as much offensive punch as we've seen in a long time in their dominating 40-7 win over Jacksonville.

"Most dominating performance we had since I've been here," said running back Zeke Elliott. "We knew what we wanted to do. We came out we started fast we executed well and handled our business."

The week leading up was all about blame for sub-par execution, but a near flawless first-half offensive performance against one of the NFL's top-flight defenses answered all critics.

Quarterback Dak Prescott dictated and dominated. In the first half alone, he set career highs with 9 rushes for 53 yards, finishing the night with 82 rushing yards, keeping the Jags defense off balance.

"Yeah I just think it opened everything up," said Prescott. "As I said, some of it was called runs, and just read options."

"When you have that dynamic it's tough to stop our run game," said receiver Cole Beasley. "We're getting there I think we're possibly turning the corner."

With much less pocket pressure than he's seen this year, Prescott but consistently converted big plays. Receiver Cole Beasley stepped up with two touchdown receptions and 101 receiving yards. The Cowboys scoring on the first four drives of a game and reaching the 40-point plateau for the first time since last October.

"We said we can beat these guys but we can also blow them out, if we execute the way we know we can," said Beasley.

And that's exactly what they did, and not a moment too soon in the bigger picture.

"I mean we needed this win," said Elliott. "We very much needed this win and we went out there and got it."

"We were just feeding off each other," said Prescott. "We felt it early. I don't know if it was Conor McGregor or whatever it was we came out and attacked and it was a great, great win."

While most of us were shocked with the Cowboys offensive dominance there was one person at AT&T Stadium not at all surprised with Prescott's resilience. His high school coach, Rodney Guin, attended the game and said he's seen this all before.

"You know he never lacks confidence," Guin said. "He believes in himself. Like I say, he's battled back a bunch of times and you know nothing's ever going to be too big for him."

This Cowboys blowout win a reminder that in this league you just never know. Now Prescott and company need to show they know how to duplicate a stunning effort no one saw coming.

