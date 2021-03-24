How an out-of-state NCAA team made loyal fans out of a Texas events center during March Madness

The Helotes business has been providing food to the Missouri State Lady Bears during the tourney.

HELOTES, Texas — In this year’s NCAA women’s tournament, the staff at a Helotes events center is rooting not for the home team, but for one from another part of the country.

Pedrotti’s Ranch Events Center completed a new $100,000 facility just before coronavirus hit.

“I can’t tell you the amount of money or the number of events, but all that came to a halt.” said Director of Sales and Marketing Anthony Pedrotti.

He says it wasn’t long before they realized they would have to change the way they do things.

“During the pandemic there, for sure, were a few of those moments where you’re looking around saying what’s the next move where’s the next dollar come from? Will we ever do another event again?” Pedrotti said.

They tried to offer a few different services, including drive-in theater nights, but not everything was proving worth the effort. One of their winners was food to-go.

“If we could keep the kitchen working and selling food to somebody, we could keep the doors open on the other side,” Pedrotti said.

Pedrotti says that every dollar counts when it comes to surviving the pandemic, so when the NCAA women’s tournament came to San Antonio, Anthony saw opportunity.

“Made a phone call, talked to the lady a little bit, kind of got the needs.”

Before long, Pedrotti’s was providing pre-game meals for the Missouri State Lady Bears.

“We were able to make a connection and put together a great menu for the Lady Bears,” Pedrotti said.

He says the team was so appreciative of the personalized meals they provided, that they’ll keep ordering as long as they keep winning. And that he’ll keep cheering for them all the while.