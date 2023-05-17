VIDEO: Victor Wembanyama appears excited that he's not coming to Houston

The 7-foot-3 French phenom is likely headed to San Antonio and he couldn't be happier about it.

HOUSTON — We're sorry, Houston Rockets fans.

Editor's note: The video above is of KHOU 11's Jason Bristol, Daniel Gotera and Jeremy Booth talking about James Harden possibly coming back to the Rockets.

One problem is that Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-3 freak of nature, appears to be headed to Houston's in-state rival, the San Antonio Spurs. The bigger issue? He looks thrilled about it.

In a video from the NBA Draft Lottery broadcast, Wembanyama appears to celebrate Houston landing the fourth pick.

The 19-year-old phenom from France is wrapping up his third professional season there and has been the consensus top pick for months. He has the height of a center, the shooting touch of a wing, and the passing ability of a point guard.

The lottery involves 14 ping-pong balls going into a machine, and the first four balls that come out will be matched to predetermined combinations assigned to each team.