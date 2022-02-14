x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

How much did 'Mattress Mack' lose on the Super Bowl?

Had the Bengals had won, 'Mattress Mack' would have won more than $16 million and customers would have received free furniture.
Credit: KHOU
Mattress Mack teamed up with Kroger to provide food for seniors during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

HOUSTON — The Bengals didn’t win the Super Bowl on Sunday and that means Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale's bets didn't hit, either.

McIngvale bet a total of $9.5 million on the Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams, according to reports. 

He’s lost more than $15 million on bets recently, but he told CNN over the phone that he’s not ready yet to quit.

“Well, since our customer traffic tripled, it’s probably a pretty good marketing opportunity,” he said. “Yesterday, we had so many deliveries we couldn’t deliver any more furniture. We sold $1 million worth of furniture. People picked it up in their pickup trucks, which is absolutely unheard of.”

If the Rams had lost, McIngvale would have gotten more than a $16 million payout and Gallery Furniture customers who spent $3,000 or more on certain items would have gotten their money back.

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Spurs’ Popovich talks team’s long-term plan before matchup against Bulls