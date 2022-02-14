How much did 'Mattress Mack' lose on the Super Bowl?

Had the Bengals had won, 'Mattress Mack' would have won more than $16 million and customers would have received free furniture.

HOUSTON — The Bengals didn’t win the Super Bowl on Sunday and that means Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale's bets didn't hit, either.

McIngvale bet a total of $9.5 million on the Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams, according to reports.

He’s lost more than $15 million on bets recently, but he told CNN over the phone that he’s not ready yet to quit.

“Well, since our customer traffic tripled, it’s probably a pretty good marketing opportunity,” he said. “Yesterday, we had so many deliveries we couldn’t deliver any more furniture. We sold $1 million worth of furniture. People picked it up in their pickup trucks, which is absolutely unheard of.”