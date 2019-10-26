First Inning

BOTTOM 1

After the Astros grab the early lead, rookie pitcher Jose Urquidy, making his first World Series start, makes quick work of the Nationals with a steady mix of sliders and fastballs. On to the second inning we go.

Score: Houston 2, Washington 0

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Juan Soto: Lines out to shortstop.

Anthony Rendon: Hits a line-drive single to left field.

Adam Eaton: Pops out in foul territory.

Trea Turner: Pops out to foul territory.

TOP 1

Make it two games in a row now the Astros have jumped on the Nationals early. After George Springer struck out on a questionable strike three on a full count, postseason hit man Jose Altuve got the offense started with his seventh hit of the World Series that sparked two runs on three straight hits. Even Alex Bregman contributed with an RBI single, his second hit of the series (he's now 2-for-14 with 3 RBI).

Score: Houston 2, Washington 0

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Robinson Chirinos: Grounds into an inning-ending double-play to third base.

Carlos Correa: Walks on seven pitches to load the bases. Bregman to third, Gurriel to second.

Yuli Gurriel: Singles to third base. Rendon makes a diving grab near the foul line but can’t make a play. Brantley scores, Bregman to second. Astros lead 2-0.

Alex Bregman: Singles on a first-pitch fastball, Altuve scores, Brantley to third. Astros lead 1-0.

Michael Brantley: Singles to center field on a slider on the outside of the plate. Altuve to second.

Jose Altuve: Singles to center field on a first-pitch fastball.

George Springer: Strikes out on a called strike three on a slider that looked a bit too inside.

Pregame

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Whatever demons the Houston Astros had in the first two games of the World Series they exorcised in Game 3. Lack of big hits? Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Robinson Chrinios came up big as the Astros plated four runs in a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals.

A pitching staff that struggled to stop the Nationals offense? Starting pitcher Zack Greinke was masterful in working out of jams for 4 2/3 innings to preserve Houston's lead.

Even better, the Astros bullpen came in and tossed 4 1/3 innings of shutout baseball and never allowed the Nationals a chance back in the game. Sure, Washington threatened with baserunners and has a hefty heart of the lineup with Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto and Ryan Zimmerman, but through and through the Astros' arms closed the door.

The Nationals stranded 12 runners on base and went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

It came a game after Astros pitchers surrendered 10 runs in the final three innings of Game 2, a 12-3 loss that stunned fans and left many questioning if the heavily favored 'Stros could pull off their second championship in three years.

Now, Houston hopes to repeat Game 3 tonight to even up the series.

The Astros hand the ball to pitcher Jose Urquidy (pronounced urr-KEE-dee), a 24-year-old rookie making his first World Series start.

Here’s what you need to know about the game.

First Pitch

7:07 p.m. at Nationals Park.

How You Can Watch

T.V.: FS1

Radio: SportsTalk 790 AM

Starting Pitchers

Houston’s Jose Urquidy (0-0, 2.08 ERA postseason) vs. Washington’s Patrick Corbin (1-2, 6.91 ERA postseason)

This is Urquidy’s first World Series start and with it he becomes the third Mexican-born pitcher to start a World Series game in MLB history (the others are Jaime Garcia and Fernando Valenzuela).

Starting Lineups

Scenes from Outside Nationals Park

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads 1-0)

Game 1 recap: Astros' comeback falls short as Nats claim Game 1 of the World Series

Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3 (Washington leads 2-0)

Game 2 recap: Astros falter late in 12-3 loss as Nationals seize control of World Series

Game 3: Houston 4, Washington 1 (Washington leads 2-1)

Game 3 recap: Victory! Astros come to life with 4-1 win over Nationals

Game 4: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 5: Sunday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 6*: Tuesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

*If necessary

Noteworthy

After his 2-for-5 performance in Game 3, Jose Altuve is batting .400 in the World Series. He’s now reached safely in 23 straight postseason games.

Astros reliever Will Harris has inherited 10 baserunners this postseason. He’s stranded all 10. His 1.50 ERA during the regular season is the lowest single-season ERA by a reliever in team history.

With four stolen bases in Game 3, the Astros set a franchise record for a postseason game for most stolen bases.

Okay, Hear Me Out

Not to get too far ahead here—there’s still Game 4 to be played—but if the Astros can win tonight, tie the series and turn their rotation over back to their two aces, Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander, the series takes a dramatic shift after they fell behind in that 0-2 hole. (Is that stating the obvious? Probably.)

Okay, anyway, let’s get through Game 4 first.

On This Day In Astros History

The Chicago White Sox beat the Astros, 1-0, to complete a four-game sweep in Houston’s first World Series appearance.

Scenes from Game 3

Houston Astros' Robinson Chirinos celebrates after his home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Houston Astros' Robinson Chirinos hits a home run during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Nationals' Victor Robles celebrates after triple off Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke during the fourth inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Houston Astros' Michael Brantley hits an RBI single during the third inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa scores past Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki on a single by Josh Reddick during the second inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Fast Facts

Five things you might not know about:

Extra Bases

