Hornets Venom GT crowned THE TURN Champions

The NBA 2K League's Hornets Venom defeated Blazer5 Gaming to win THE TURN tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations to the NBA 2K League's Hornets Venom GT, as they have been crowned the 2023 THE TURN champions.

The Hornets defeated Blazer5 Gaming 2-1 in a three-game series to win THE TURN Powered by AT&T. It marks Venom GT’s second BANNER CHAIN SERIES Powered by AT&T trophy (THE TURN 2021) and the first time a team has won the tournament multiple times.

The Hornets' road to the title was tough defeating power teams such as Nets GC and 76ers GC in the quarterfinals and semifinals of THE TURN, respectively.

Point guard Antoine “antoinelove” Times was named THE TURN tournament MVP after averaging 23.0 points and 8.7 assists in the Finals. Center Kingsley “Crown” Braggs added 12.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

It was also a moment in league history as two brothers faced each other for the first time in a tournament Finals with Blazer5 Gaming’s Claude “Claude” Knight and Kingsley “Crown” Braggs of Hornets Venom GT fighting for THE TURN title.

The 25 teams compete for a total prize pool of $250,000. The prize pool will be awarded as follows:

First place $100,000 – Hornets Venom GT

Second place $50,000 – Blazer5 Gaming

Third and fourth place $25,000 each – 76ers GC and Pacers Gaming

Fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth place $12,500 each – Cavs Legion GC, NBL Oz Gaming, Nets GC, and Pistons GT

.@RigbyCB winning THE TURN powered by @att? It just makes sense 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XOxKH09Noj — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) July 23, 2023

NBA 2K League action is not over yet!

Up next is THE TICKET and the 2023 NBA 2K League Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel at District E Powered by Ticketmaster in Washington D.C. Friday, July 28 – Saturday, July 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 2 – Saturday, Aug. 5, respectively.