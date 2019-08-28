Incarnate Word vs. UTSA

When, where: Saturday, 5 p.m., Alamodome

Series record: First meeting (season opener for both teams)

UIW last year: 6-5 overall, 6-2 in Southland Conference

UTSA last year: 3-9 overall, 2-6 in Conference USA, fifth in West Division

UIW's first season: 2009 (36-72 all-time record, 10 seasons)

UTSA's first season: 2011 (41-54 all-time record, 8 seasons)

SAN ANTONIO – Incarnate Word is approaching its first football meeting against UTSA with a healthy helping of respect for the Roadrunners, but the Cardinals will go only so far in their deference.

While they compete in the NCAA's smaller Football Championship Subdivision, formerly Division I-AA, UIW players aren't conceding anything to UTSA. The Roadrunners play in the Football Bowl Subdivision, which includes the college game's heavyweights.

Although UTSA ranks near the bottom of the FBS, formerly Division I-A, the fact remains that they can offer more scholarships than any FCS school. Those numbers and depth can be big advantages against an FCS opponent.

"It's going to be a fun opportunity, especially to take over San Antonio," Cardinals defensive lineman Luke Termin said Wednesday. "Just being real about it, it's the two DIs in San Antonio, and they're going to face off, and I'm excited to show who the real competitor is."

The Roadrunners are five-point favorites in the season opener for both teams Saturday at the Alamodome.

UIW went 6-5 overall and 6-2 in the Southland Conference last year in its first season under coach Eric Morris, who was offensive coordinator at Texas Tech before taking his first head-coaching job in late December 2017.

The Cardinals earned their first berth in the FCS playoffs, losing in the opening round without injured quarterback Jon Copeland.

Last season's SLC Freshman of the Year, Copeland is raring to go for his second college campaign.

"We're really excited," Copeland said. "Coach Morris has put a game plan together that we're really excited about. If we can do what we're supposed to do and follow that game plan, I think we should come out and surprise them a little bit.

"As a group and individually, we're all just excited to play somebody that we haven't gotten to play before in an in-town rivalry kind of game. I mean, it's not a rivalry yet, but the emotions are there between the schools."

The Roadrunners' defense, particularly up front, should be a strength of the team this season. Copeland will face a UTSA defensive line that is physical and deep.

"He's someone we need to keep upright more this year," Morris said, referring to Copeland. "I thought we got him hit too much. It'll be a big task for our offensive linemen. I think the strength of their defense is their defensive line, so it'll be tough for us to protect for him."

Copeland shook his head from side to side when he was asked how concerned he is about the Roadrunners' defensive front.

"I'm not concerned at all," he said. "Our offensive line is doing great. They had a great fall camp, and they're just as physical as well. I'm really excited to see what they can do this season."

Copeland was the catalyst for the Cardinals' up-tempo spread offense last year, completing 208 of 368 passes for 2,984 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was picked off 13 times.

UIW averaged 32.4 points and 483.2 yards of total offense last season -- 322.7 passing and 160.5 passing.

Montana State was among the few Division I schools that recruited Copeland, who is from Argyle.

"Montana State was a big one, so it was bittersweet that I didn't get to play them last year," he said. "They flew me to Montana State, and didn't offer me (a scholarship) because they told me I was too short, so I was pretty upset about that. But I'm very glad where I ended up, and I know that's where God wanted me to end up."

Copeland, who is listed at 6 feet and 190 pounds on the team roster, was one of the first recruits Morris called after he got the job at UIW.

"He knew my name at Tech because he was good friends with my high school head coach," Copeland said. "The first day he got the job, he called me up. When I came on a visit, I just felt peace about it. This is where God wanted me and it just felt at home, and so I committed on the visit I was on. I'm super glad I made that decision."

Morris praised Copeland for his football IQ, leadership and ability to make plays.

"He's one of those kids that has so much moxie, so much savvy out there," Morris said. "Other players are drawn to him. He'll be a captain for us this year. He's definitely the leader of our offense. Year 2 in the system, I feel a lot more comfortable looking at him at this time, and letting him make checks on the field (change plays) on his own."