Julius Whittier, a 1969 Highlands High School graduate who became the first African American football letterman in University of Texas history in 1970, has died.

The UT Athletic Department announced his death Thursday. Whittier, who had struggled with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in recent years, was 68.

Whittier was the only black in the UT football program as a freshman in 1969. NCAA rules prohibited freshmen from playing on the varsity in those days. Whittier lettered a year later as a member of the 1970 Longhorns team that won the UPI national championship.

Inducted into the Longhorn Hall of Honor in 2013, Whittier went into the San Antonio ISD Athletic Hall of Fame last month. Whittier’s sister, Mildred, represented him at the SAISD Hall ceremony.

A guard, tight end and linebacker during his college career, Whittier was a three-year letterman on UT teams that won three consecutive Southwest Conference title from 1970-72.

Whittier became an attorney and worked for the Dallas County district attorney’s office before his illness forced him to retire in 2012. He earned his degree at UT in philosophy and a graduate degree from the LBJ School of Public Affairs in 1976.

Years later, Whittier recounted going to the LBJ Ranch and having lunch with President Johnson. It was there, Whittier said, that Johnson encouraged him to attend the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

Mildred Whittier filed a class-action lawsuit in 2014 against the NCAA in her brother’s behalf. Filed in U.S. District Court, the suit seeks up to $50 million in damages for NCAA players from 1960 to 2014 who did not play in the NFL and were diagnosed with a brain injury. The case is still pending

