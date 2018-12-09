KERRVILLE, Texas — All it takes is one kick. One beautifully-struck bomb to get the attention of college coaches.

Jared Zirkel, Kerrville Tivy's junior kicker, smacked a 59-yard field goal against Fredericksburg and the blast went viral on social media.

This Texas HS kicker did WHAT



59 YARDS WITH EASE😱

Tivy's Jared Zirkel is LEGATRON pic.twitter.com/IMPfGpZRxs — Nick Walters (@NickWaltersTV) September 8, 2018

"That was insane." Zirkel said. "I was kind of nervous, but once I was out there, I was ready to go."

Kicking a 59-yard field goal is no easy task. The Texas High School state record is 62 yards, so you can imagine a lot of college programs are hoping to land the leg of Zirkel.

"I've had a lot more interest after that kick. A lot more conversations going, which is pretty cool." Zirkel said.

The 2020 prospect said Stanford, Oklahoma State, Texas State, Penn State and Arkansas are just a handful of school's reaching out after Friday's win.

"I hope I can do it again, but it's crazy how one (field goal) did it."

So, while Zirkel fields all his options, he has another goal in mind before the end of his high school career.

"I'm hoping I can go 63 (yards) and get the record for the state. That would be really cool," Zirkel said.

