SAN ANTONIO — It's finally time! A long season of preparation and practice has set up the few fortunate teams for the playoffs, where every game could be their last.
The opening weekend of the 2018 UIL Football playoffs began Thursday with four games involving San Antonio-area teams.
We'll start at Rutledge Stadium, where the Wagner Thunderbirds continued their impressive run. Since losing to undefeated Judson (6A), the 5A Thunderbirds have reeled off 8 straight victories, and the Harlandale Indians couldn't stop the high-powered Thunderbird offense. 59-7 was the final.
Over in Seguin, the Matadors made their first playoff appearance since 2006. There was a pep rally and big fundraiser, but Seguin fell to the Georgetown Eagles, 21-6.
In more 5A action, the 9-1 Southwest Dragons kept their winning streak alive, toppling the Brackenridge Eagles, 49-27.
Keeping it in District 14, the Hawks of Harlan High School are in their first season competing at the varsity level. Not satisfied with simply making the playoffs, the Hawks notched a win over the Sam Houston Hurricanes, 33-14.
The full playoff schedule for area teams is below:
UIL Football Playoffs
Region IV bi-district pairings
(Matchups are listed in order of bracket.)
Class 6A / Division I
Smithson Valley (5-4) vs. Austin Lake Travis (8-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lake Travis ISD Stadium
Warren (8-2) vs. Madison (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium
Mission (8-2) vs. Laredo United (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Laredo United ISD Student Activity Center
Harlingen (5-4) vs. Weslaco (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lackey Stadium, Weslaco
Buda Hays (8-2) vs. Judson (9-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium
Reagan (8-2) vs. O’Connor (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium
Laredo United South (3-7) vs. PSJA North (6-4), Saturday, 5 p.m., PSJA Stadium, Pharr
Edinburg (7-3) vs. San Benito (6-4) Friday, 7:30 p.m., Morrow Stadium, San Benito
Class 6A / Division II
Clemens (6-4) vs. Austin Westlake (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Chaparral Stadium, Westlake
Brennan (7-3) vs. Johnson (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium
McAllen Memorial (6-4) vs. Laredo Alexander (8-2), Saturday, 6 p.m., Laredo United ISD Student Activity Center
Harlingen South (4-6) vs. Edinburg Vela (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Flores Stadium, Edinburg
Austin Bowie (7-3) vs. Cibolo Steele (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium
Churchill (5-5) vs. Brandeis (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium
Eagle Pass (8-2) vs. PSJA (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m., PSJA Stadium, Pharr
Weslaco East (5-4) vs. Brownsville Hanna (8-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Sams Stadium, Brownsville
Class 5A / Division I
Harlandale (6-4) vs. Wagner (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m., Rutledge Stadium
Corpus Christi Ray (6-4) vs. Brownsville Pace (7-3), Thursday, 7 p.m., Sams Stadium, Brownsville
Brackenridge (6-4) vs. Southwest (9-1), Thursday 7 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Southwest
La Joya Palmview (6-4) vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Hornet Stadium, Flour Bluff
Brownsville Veterans Memorial (7-3) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (10-0), Thursday, 7 p.m., Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi
Sam Houston (5-5) vs. Harlan (7-3), Thursday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium
Victoria East (5-5) vs. Mission Veterans Memorial (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Landry Stadium
Laredo Martin (6-4) vs. Veterans Memorial (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m., Rutledge Stadium
Class 5A Division II
Medina Valley (7-3) vs. Leander Glenn (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Bible Stadium, Leander
Port Lavaca Calhoun (7-3) vs. Mission Power (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Thompson Stadium, Mission
Bastrop (6-4) vs. Kerrville Tivy (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Antler Stadium, Kerrville
Mercedes (5-5) vs. Southside (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Southside Stadium
Pharr Valley View (7-3) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Corpus Christi
Georgetown East View (6-4) vs. Alamo Heights (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Orem Stadium, Alamo Heights
Somerset (7-3) vs. Mission Sharyland (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m., Thompson Stadium, Mission
Boerne Champion (7-3) vs. Brenham (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Cub Stadium, Brenham
Class 4A Division I
Taylor (4-6) vs. Sealy (10-0), Thursday, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Bastrop
Boerne (8-2) vs. Zapata (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Shirley Field, Laredo
Bay City (4-6) vs. Liberty Hill (8-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Stadium, Giddings
Kingsville (5-5) vs. Gonzales (5-5), Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Indian Stadium, Jourdanton
Rio Grande City Grulla (3-7) vs. La Vernia (9-1), Saturday, 6 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Sinton
Brazosport (5-5) vs. Lampasas (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Green Stadium, Bryan
Beeville Jones (6-4) vs. La Feria (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Cabaniss Stadium, Corpus Christi
Canyon Lake (7-3) vs. Needville (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gobbler Stadium, Cuero
Class 4A Division II
Pearsall (4-6) vs. Cuero (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m., Alamo Stadium
Ingleside (5-5) vs. Rio Hondo (8-1), Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Lackey Stadium, Weslaco
Llano (6-4) vs. Hondo (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m., Alamo Stadium
Port Isabel (4-5) vs. Corpus Christi West Oso (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m. Tiger Stadium, Mercedes
Progreso (3-7) vs. Rockport-Fulton (6-4), Thursday, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Alice
Wimberley (4-6) vs. Crystal City (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Bobcat Stadium, South San Antonio H.S.
Orange Grove (5-5) vs. Raymondville (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., LaPrade Stadium, Donna
Devine (6-4), Navarro (7-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Eschenberg Field, Floresville
Class 3A / Division I
Vanderbilt Industrial (5-5) vs. Rice Consolidated (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Ricebird Stadium, El Campo
Cole (8-2) vs. Lyford (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m., Boggus Stadium, Harlingen
Palacios (5-5) vs. Edna (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Sandcrab Stadium, Port Lavaca
San Diego (8-2) vs. Jourdanton (8-2), Saturday 2 p.m., Hornet Stadium, Corpus Christi
Aransas Pass (5-5) vs. Marion (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium, Falls City
Hitchcock (7-3) vs. Goliad (8-2), Saturday, 6 p.m., Ricebird Stadium, El Campo
Randolph (5-5) vs. George West (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Indian Stadium, Jourdanton
Yoakum (8-2) vs. Columbus (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Brahmas Stadium, Hallettsville
Class 3A / Division II
Schulenburg (7-3) vs. Blanco (8-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Johnson Field, Karnes City
Stockdale (4-6) vs. Corpus Christi London (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Longhorn Stadium, George West
Johnson City (2-8) vs. East Bernard (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., New Braunfels Canyon
Hebbronville (5-4) vs. Skidmore-Tynan (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Alice
Santa Rosa (5-5) vs. Poth (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Mathis
Sonora (4-5) vs. Van Vleck (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Benson Stadium, San Antonio
Dilley (2-8) vs. Odem (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Buckaroo Stadium, Freer
Tidehaven (4-6) vs. Ingram (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m., Lion Stadium, Kenedy
Class 2A / Division I
Junction (2-8) vs. Holland (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m., Shelton Stadium, Buda
Wallis Brazos (5-4) vs. Three Rivers (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Yoakum
Milano (4-5) vs. Mason (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Burnet
Freer (4-6) vs. Weimar (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Lion Stadium, Kenedy
Santa Maria (4-5) vs. Shiner (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Sinton
Hearne (4-5) vs. Brackettville (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Edgewood Veterans Stadium, San Antonio
Yorktown (6-4) vs. Refugio (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Johnson Field, Karnes City
Center Point (5-5) vs. Thorndale (7-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Mustang Stadium, Marble Falls
Class 2A / Division II
Louise (3-7) vs. Granger (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m., Mills Stadium, Sealy
Runge (3-7) vs. La Villa (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Warrior Stadium, Corpus Christi
Chilton (1-9) vs. Burton (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Green Stadium, Bryan
Bruni (4-5) vs. La Pryor (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m., Myers Memorial Stadium, Cotulla
Agua Dulce (7-3) vs. Falls City (10-0), Thursday, 7 p.m., Beaver Stadium, Falls City
Bremond (5-5) vs. Snook (8-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Cougar Field, College Station
Charlotte (7-3) vs. Woodsboro (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Three Rivers
Flatonia (5-5) vs. Iola (4-4), Friday, 7 p.m., Tiger Stadium, Rockdale
TAPPS Playoffs
(Pairings for San Antonio-area teams only)
Division I
Antonian (5-5) vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m., Jarrell
Central Catholic (4-6) at Argyle Liberty Christian (5-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.
Division II
Houston Lutheran South (8-2) vs. Holy Cross (6-3), Friday, 7 p.m., Harlandale Memorial Stadium
Division III
Schertz John Paul II (3-7) vs. League City Bay Area Christian (7-3), Friday, 6 p.m., Bay Area Christian
Houston Lutheran North (2-6) at Boerne Geneva (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.