SAN ANTONIO — It's finally time! A long season of preparation and practice has set up the few fortunate teams for the playoffs, where every game could be their last.

The opening weekend of the 2018 UIL Football playoffs began Thursday with four games involving San Antonio-area teams.

We'll start at Rutledge Stadium, where the Wagner Thunderbirds continued their impressive run. Since losing to undefeated Judson (6A), the 5A Thunderbirds have reeled off 8 straight victories, and the Harlandale Indians couldn't stop the high-powered Thunderbird offense. 59-7 was the final.

PHOTOS: Wagner runs past Harlandale in playoff opener, 59-7 The Wagner Thunderbirds defeated the Harlandale Indians 59-7 at Rutledge Stadium on Thursday, November 15, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5 (bit.ly/2LOyvdB)

Over in Seguin, the Matadors made their first playoff appearance since 2006. There was a pep rally and big fundraiser, but Seguin fell to the Georgetown Eagles, 21-6.

In more 5A action, the 9-1 Southwest Dragons kept their winning streak alive, toppling the Brackenridge Eagles, 49-27.

Keeping it in District 14, the Hawks of Harlan High School are in their first season competing at the varsity level. Not satisfied with simply making the playoffs, the Hawks notched a win over the Sam Houston Hurricanes, 33-14.

PHOTOS: Harlan tops Sam Houston in postseason debut

The full playoff schedule for area teams is below:

UIL Football Playoffs

Region IV bi-district pairings

(Matchups are listed in order of bracket.)

Class 6A / Division I

Smithson Valley (5-4) vs. Austin Lake Travis (8-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lake Travis ISD Stadium

Warren (8-2) vs. Madison (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

Mission (8-2) vs. Laredo United (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Laredo United ISD Student Activity Center

Harlingen (5-4) vs. Weslaco (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lackey Stadium, Weslaco

Buda Hays (8-2) vs. Judson (9-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

Reagan (8-2) vs. O’Connor (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

Laredo United South (3-7) vs. PSJA North (6-4), Saturday, 5 p.m., PSJA Stadium, Pharr

Edinburg (7-3) vs. San Benito (6-4) Friday, 7:30 p.m., Morrow Stadium, San Benito

Class 6A / Division II

Clemens (6-4) vs. Austin Westlake (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Chaparral Stadium, Westlake

Brennan (7-3) vs. Johnson (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

McAllen Memorial (6-4) vs. Laredo Alexander (8-2), Saturday, 6 p.m., Laredo United ISD Student Activity Center

Harlingen South (4-6) vs. Edinburg Vela (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Flores Stadium, Edinburg

Austin Bowie (7-3) vs. Cibolo Steele (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

Churchill (5-5) vs. Brandeis (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

Eagle Pass (8-2) vs. PSJA (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m., PSJA Stadium, Pharr

Weslaco East (5-4) vs. Brownsville Hanna (8-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Sams Stadium, Brownsville

Class 5A / Division I

Harlandale (6-4) vs. Wagner (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

Corpus Christi Ray (6-4) vs. Brownsville Pace (7-3), Thursday, 7 p.m., Sams Stadium, Brownsville

Brackenridge (6-4) vs. Southwest (9-1), Thursday 7 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Southwest

La Joya Palmview (6-4) vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Hornet Stadium, Flour Bluff

Brownsville Veterans Memorial (7-3) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (10-0), Thursday, 7 p.m., Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi

Sam Houston (5-5) vs. Harlan (7-3), Thursday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

Victoria East (5-5) vs. Mission Veterans Memorial (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Landry Stadium

Laredo Martin (6-4) vs. Veterans Memorial (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

Class 5A Division II

Medina Valley (7-3) vs. Leander Glenn (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Bible Stadium, Leander

Port Lavaca Calhoun (7-3) vs. Mission Power (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Thompson Stadium, Mission

Bastrop (6-4) vs. Kerrville Tivy (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Antler Stadium, Kerrville

Mercedes (5-5) vs. Southside (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Southside Stadium

Pharr Valley View (7-3) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Corpus Christi

Georgetown East View (6-4) vs. Alamo Heights (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Orem Stadium, Alamo Heights

Somerset (7-3) vs. Mission Sharyland (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m., Thompson Stadium, Mission

Boerne Champion (7-3) vs. Brenham (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Cub Stadium, Brenham

Class 4A Division I

Taylor (4-6) vs. Sealy (10-0), Thursday, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Bastrop

Boerne (8-2) vs. Zapata (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Shirley Field, Laredo

Bay City (4-6) vs. Liberty Hill (8-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Stadium, Giddings

Kingsville (5-5) vs. Gonzales (5-5), Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Indian Stadium, Jourdanton

Rio Grande City Grulla (3-7) vs. La Vernia (9-1), Saturday, 6 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Sinton

Brazosport (5-5) vs. Lampasas (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Green Stadium, Bryan

Beeville Jones (6-4) vs. La Feria (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Cabaniss Stadium, Corpus Christi

Canyon Lake (7-3) vs. Needville (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gobbler Stadium, Cuero

Class 4A Division II

Pearsall (4-6) vs. Cuero (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m., Alamo Stadium

Ingleside (5-5) vs. Rio Hondo (8-1), Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Lackey Stadium, Weslaco

Llano (6-4) vs. Hondo (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m., Alamo Stadium

Port Isabel (4-5) vs. Corpus Christi West Oso (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m. Tiger Stadium, Mercedes

Progreso (3-7) vs. Rockport-Fulton (6-4), Thursday, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Alice

Wimberley (4-6) vs. Crystal City (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Bobcat Stadium, South San Antonio H.S.

Orange Grove (5-5) vs. Raymondville (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., LaPrade Stadium, Donna

Devine (6-4), Navarro (7-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Eschenberg Field, Floresville

Class 3A / Division I

Vanderbilt Industrial (5-5) vs. Rice Consolidated (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Ricebird Stadium, El Campo

Cole (8-2) vs. Lyford (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m., Boggus Stadium, Harlingen

Palacios (5-5) vs. Edna (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Sandcrab Stadium, Port Lavaca

San Diego (8-2) vs. Jourdanton (8-2), Saturday 2 p.m., Hornet Stadium, Corpus Christi

Aransas Pass (5-5) vs. Marion (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium, Falls City

Hitchcock (7-3) vs. Goliad (8-2), Saturday, 6 p.m., Ricebird Stadium, El Campo

Randolph (5-5) vs. George West (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Indian Stadium, Jourdanton

Yoakum (8-2) vs. Columbus (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Brahmas Stadium, Hallettsville

Class 3A / Division II

Schulenburg (7-3) vs. Blanco (8-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Johnson Field, Karnes City

Stockdale (4-6) vs. Corpus Christi London (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Longhorn Stadium, George West

Johnson City (2-8) vs. East Bernard (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., New Braunfels Canyon

Hebbronville (5-4) vs. Skidmore-Tynan (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Alice

Santa Rosa (5-5) vs. Poth (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Mathis

Sonora (4-5) vs. Van Vleck (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Benson Stadium, San Antonio

Dilley (2-8) vs. Odem (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Buckaroo Stadium, Freer

Tidehaven (4-6) vs. Ingram (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m., Lion Stadium, Kenedy

Class 2A / Division I

Junction (2-8) vs. Holland (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m., Shelton Stadium, Buda

Wallis Brazos (5-4) vs. Three Rivers (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Yoakum

Milano (4-5) vs. Mason (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Burnet

Freer (4-6) vs. Weimar (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Lion Stadium, Kenedy

Santa Maria (4-5) vs. Shiner (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Sinton

Hearne (4-5) vs. Brackettville (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Edgewood Veterans Stadium, San Antonio

Yorktown (6-4) vs. Refugio (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Johnson Field, Karnes City

Center Point (5-5) vs. Thorndale (7-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Mustang Stadium, Marble Falls

Class 2A / Division II

Louise (3-7) vs. Granger (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m., Mills Stadium, Sealy

Runge (3-7) vs. La Villa (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Warrior Stadium, Corpus Christi

Chilton (1-9) vs. Burton (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Green Stadium, Bryan

Bruni (4-5) vs. La Pryor (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m., Myers Memorial Stadium, Cotulla

Agua Dulce (7-3) vs. Falls City (10-0), Thursday, 7 p.m., Beaver Stadium, Falls City

Bremond (5-5) vs. Snook (8-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Cougar Field, College Station

Charlotte (7-3) vs. Woodsboro (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Three Rivers

Flatonia (5-5) vs. Iola (4-4), Friday, 7 p.m., Tiger Stadium, Rockdale

TAPPS Playoffs

(Pairings for San Antonio-area teams only)

Division I

Antonian (5-5) vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m., Jarrell

Central Catholic (4-6) at Argyle Liberty Christian (5-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division II

Houston Lutheran South (8-2) vs. Holy Cross (6-3), Friday, 7 p.m., Harlandale Memorial Stadium

Division III

Schertz John Paul II (3-7) vs. League City Bay Area Christian (7-3), Friday, 6 p.m., Bay Area Christian

Houston Lutheran North (2-6) at Boerne Geneva (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

© 2018 KENS