Predicting the TAPPS Division II / District 4 race

1. Holy Cross: Knights return nine offensive starters from 8-4 team.

2. San Antonio Christian: Lions looking to bounce back after 3-6 season.

3. Brownsville St. Joseph: Bloodhounds coming off 7-5 season.

4. Corpus Christi John Paul II: Centurions made playoffs, finished 6-5 last year.

Here is a breakdown of the two San Antonio-area teams in the district:

1. Holy Cross Knights

Holy Cross defensive end/linebacker Kalijah Michael (40) put up some impressive stats as a sophomore last year, finishing with 94 tackles and a whopping 18 sacks. Photo by Dave Gast (davidgastphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

DAVE_GAST

Coach: Mike Harrison, 68-25 in eight seasons at Holy Cross

2017 records: 8-4 overall, 4-2 in TAPPS Division II / District 3 (third)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Dallas Regents 32-0 in TAPPS Division II second round

Starters returning (O/D): 9/4

Players to watch: WR/FS Agustin Barrera, senior; WR/DB Roman Garza, junior; LB Andy Gomez, senior; WR/LB Jeremy Gonzalez, senior; RB Ethan Lara, senior; OL/DL Heriberto Lerma, junior; HB/LB Kalijah Michael, junior; RB/LB Jacob Olivares, junior; DL Richie Orta, senior; RB/DB Andres Ortiz, senior; DL Barron Rivas, senior; QB Gibby Salas, junior; OL Jacob Tovar, senior.

Season opener: at Austin Hyde Park, Aug. 31

TAPPS Division II / District 4 opener: vs. Corpus Christi John Paul II, Oct. 12, Wheatley Heights Sports Complex

Outlook: Cornerstone’s withdrawal from TAPPS athletics Aug. 21 left Division II / District 4 with four teams this season – Brownsville St. Joseph, Corpus Christi John Paul II, Holy Cross and San Antonio Christian. Not surprisingly, Holy Cross is the district favorite. The Knights have been consistent winners under coach Mike Harrison, who is 68-25 in eight seasons at Holy Cross. The Knights are loaded on offense, returning nine starters, including quarterback Gibby Salas III and running backs Ethan Lara (795 yards rushing) and Jacob Olivares (626). The defense returns only four starters, but all of them are standouts. Junior Kalijah Michael, who has started since his freshman season, is the defensive headliner and one of the best players in the area. He was outstanding last season, finishing with 94 tackles, 18 sacks, 36 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles. Free safety Agustin Barrera, linebacker Andy Gomez and nose guard Richard Orta are the other veterans on defense.

2. San Antonio Christian Lions

The San Antonio Christian Lions are starting their second season under coach Henry Ellard, a former two-time All-Pro wide receiver who played 16 seasons in the NFL. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

DAVID OLMOS

Coach: Henry Ellard, 3-6 in one season at San Antonio Christian

2017 records: 3-6 overall, 2-4 in TAPPS Division III / District 2 (fifth)

Last playoff appearance: 2016, lost to Houston Second Baptist 44-25 in TAPPS Division II first round

Starters returning (O/D): 5/5

Players to watch: LB Jack Buffington, junior; OL Zack Dunn, senior; WR/DB Caleb Durham, senior; RB/LB Chris Hilliard, senior; WR/DB Ethan Joergensen, junior; TE Nick Patterson, junior; WR/DB Brandon Richard, senior; DL Connor Schorp, senior; QB Grant Satcher, junior; DL Lennix Stevens, senior.

Season opener: vs. Central Catholic, Aug. 31, San Antonio Christian

TAPPS Division II / District 4 opener: at Hyde Park, Oct. 12

Outlook: The Lions went 3-6 in their first season under coach Henry Ellard, a two-time All-Pro wide receiver during a 16-year NFL career. San Antonio Christian returns five starters each way from a 3-6 team, including wide receiver/defensive back Brandon Richard, who is being actively recruited by several FBS schools. Tight end Nick Patterson, the younger brother of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, and wide receiver/defensive back Caleb Durham are two other standouts with plenty of upside. The Lions will be quarterbacked by Grant Satcher, who improved steadily as a junior. Ellard, who retired as a player in 1998, was a volunteer assistant coach at San Antonio Christian for one season before succeeding Carl Gustafson as head coach last year. Ellard spent a combined 30 seasons in the NFL as a player and assistant coach.

© 2018 KENS